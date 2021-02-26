Charlotte County Public Schools recognized the students nominated for the 2021 Sunshine State Scholars Program. These students have excelled in their STEM classes. CCPS hopes their recognition may help students and their parents prepare for post-secondary education and inspire these students to continue on their path to a career in the STEM field.
The nominees were Hunter Cobb from Lemon Bay High, Madison Davis from Charlotte Virtual, Noah Rodriguez from Charlotte High, Jade Eisenhaur from Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High and Nicholas Nease from Port Charlotte High.
The recipient Scholar was awarded to Hunter Cobb and the alternate was Noah Rodriguez.
Jenee Mora, Lemon Bay High science teacher, congratulated Hunter, her AP biology student.
"He has always been at the top of his class for academic success. He works hard to make sure he understands everything he's being taught and strives for excellence in every assignment," she said.
Lemon Bay science teacher Rebecca Swanson described Hunter as having a hardworking character.
"Hunter is a great student to have in class," said Swanson. "He's motivated, focused, and always happy to help his classmates."
Charlotte High robotics teacher Chris George also congratulated Noah Rodriguez for being recognized.
"Noah is an outstanding student in my Engineering and Robotics program at CHS," said George. "His commitment and dedication to the program has been tremendous."
Do the Right Thing
In other news, the Do the Right Thing of Charlotte County award ceremony was held on Feb. 4 at the Military Heritage Museum. CCPS shared each of the stories of the students recognized.
Tara White, student at Neil Armstrong Elementary, was honored for her honesty after turning in a $100 bill to a school resource officer and teacher.
Emma Vana, student at Kingsway Elementary, made wooden flags to give to the law enforcement officers she encounters in her everyday life. So far, she has handed out 245 flags and will continue to show her support for the officers in the community.
Port Charlotte Middle student Caleb Lawson helped retrieve an elderly couple's dog from the woods of a local dog beach, and was recognized for his helpful character.
Justin McDonald, of Florida SouthWestern High and Home Education, won $500 from a cornhole tournament for Emma's Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families of children with cancer, but gave his winnings back to the organization. His partner decided to follow in his footsteps.
