Google Trends has a lot to say about what people want to know about Super Bowl LIV. Here are some of the top searches from last week.
TOP 5 QUESTIONS
1. What time is the Super Bowl?
The official time is 6:30 p.m. Sunday, but don’t expect the kickoff then. There’s the National Anthem (to be sung by Demi Lovato), the official coin toss, and probably a commercial or two. You can bet on these things, by the way, including the first commercial and the length of time it will take Lovato to sing “The Star Spangled Banner.”
2. Who is going to the Super Bowl?
The San Fransicso 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
3. Where is the Super Bowl this year?
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
4. What channel is the Super Bowl on?
The Fox Network. If you live in the Fort Myers market, that’s Fox 4. If you get TV from Tampa, it’s Fox 13.
5. How many Super Bowls do the 49ers have?
The 49ers won five Super Bowls, all between 1981 and 1994. They have been division champions 20 times. If you’re curious, the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV way back on Jan. 11, 1970.
TOP 5 PLAYERS
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB
2. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers QB
3. George Kittle, 49ers
4. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
5. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Hill and Kelce have been swapping places in search numbers all week.
Mahomes and Garoppolo have also been top searches this week for their diets and workouts.
HALFTIME
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing during the halftime show. Here are their most searched songs over the past 5 years:
J-Lo
“I’m Real”
“Get Right”
“Dinero”
“Waiting For Tonight”
“Ain’t Your Mama”
Shakria
“Waka Waka”
“Try Everything”
“Chantaje”
“Whenever, Wherever”
“She Wolf”
BROADCAST BY THE NUMBERS
5 The number of times Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have announced a Super Bowl game. Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will be the rules analysts. Reporters Chris Myers (fifth Super Bowl) and Erin Andrews (third Super Bowl) will be on the sidelines.
8½ The length in hours of NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Morning” (starts at 9 a.m.)
9 Number of times FOX has broadcast the game. CBS has done 20, NBC has 19 and ABC has seven. CBS and NBC both broadcast the first AFL-NFL World Championship game on Jan. 15, 1967 that was later renamed Super Bowl I.
11 o’clock a.m. That’s when “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special” comes on Fox. NFL Films’ “Road to the Super Bowl” follows at noon, and “FOX Super Bowl Kickoff” is at 1 p.m. The ”FOX Super Bowl Pregame Show” comes on at 2 p.m., leading into the actual game coverage, which starts at ... 6:30 p.m.
90 cameras used by Fox to cover the game.
120 the number of footballs used in a typical Super Bowl game.
OTHER PREGAME PROGRAMMING
ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown” starts at 10 a.m. for four hours.
The Puppy Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.
The third season of “The Masked Singer” gets the coveted after-the-game spot.
FOR THE CORD CUTTERS
You can get Fox on
• AT&T Now
• Sling
• Hulu
• YouTube TV
• fuboTV
Plus there’s
SPANISH BROADCAST
FOX Deportes has the Spanish-language broadcast for the third time. It will have eight hours of coverage beginning at 2 p.m. Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Rolando Cantu will call the game with reporting and interviews from Jaime Motta.
ON THE RADIO
Sirius XM will have 10 channels dedicated to the game. Besides the Westwood One national feed as well as the Kansas City and San Francisco broadcasts, the satellite radio service will broadcast the game in Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin), German, French, Hungarian and Portuguese.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
After FOX’s broadcast ends, FS1 will have an expanded version of “The Super Bowl Postgame Show.” ESPN and NFL Network will also have postgame shows.
FUN FACTS
6 If the Niners win Super Bowl LIV, they will tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history (6).
7 This is the 49ers’ seventh Super Bowl appearance. San Francisco went to five Super Bowls between 1981-1994 and won all five of them, then returned to the big game in 2012, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.
12 A total of 12 teams have never won a Super Bowl. That list includes: the Browns, Lions, Jaguars, Texans, Chargers, Titans, Cardinals, Panthers, Falcons, Bengals, Bills and Vikings. Of that group, the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans have never made it to the big game in their existence.
50 This is the first Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs in 50 years. The last time Kansas City made it this far, it was Jan. 11, 1970, when the Chiefs topped the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV for their first — and only — Lombardi Trophy. If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, they will end the second-longest Lombardi Trophy drought among teams that have already won a Super Bowl. Only the New York Jets (51 years) have endured a longer stretch in between titles.
54 That’s what LIV means in Roman numerals.
Sources: Associated Press, Google Trends
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.