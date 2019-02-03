Wait, so today is Super Bowl Sunday?
If you haven’t been plugged into the hype machine for the last two weeks, then good for you! A lot of people are into this, though, and it’s become a Big Thing. If you’re going to a Super Bowl Party or maybe want to start planning one now, here is a quick guide of how the phenomenon is likely to play out today. (See today’s Sports section for more.)
Who’s playing?
Well, the New England Patriots, of course. It’s in the Articles of Confederation or something: “The New England football team will be American Football Conference Champs in perpetuity,” it states. New York got Long Island in exchange. And the Jets.
You know these guys, quarterback Tom Brady, still grinning at 41, and grumpy 66-year-old Bill Belichick. That equals 107 years. They spotted the Falcons 25 points and still beat them a couple Super Bowls ago. Exciting.
This year they’ll be playing the Los Angeles Rams. That’s right. They’re back, baby, from a couple decades in flyover St. Louis. They’re even getting their old uniforms back. Chalk it up to the Hollywood magic that created “Jurassic Park LIII,” and one more “A Star is Born.” Their celebrities are 24-year-old hotshot quarterback Jared Goff and his head coach Sean McVay, who turned 33 last week. Together, they’re barely 57.
You can almost hear Brady saying, “Come at me, bro.”
What time is the game?
We get that question here at the newspaper from people trying to time their popovers so they come out of the oven for kickoff. It’s 6:30 p.m. again this year, for the LIIIth time in a row.
Where is it?
At Mercedes Benz Stadium, a state-of-the-art new park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Editor’s note: While the Atlanta Braves new ballpark has an Atlanta address, it’s on the Smyrna-Vinings border, waaay north of Atlanta. It’s no wonder people are confused about whether they’ll be playing their Spring Training in North Port or Venice.)
Back to Mercedes Benz: This place looks like the inside of a $4 billion video game. It’s got a six-story tall circular video screen called a halo board. It also has an eight-panel oculus device in its roof that was inspired by the Roman Pantheon. Unlike the old one, though, this oculus opens, so the crowd will see the pregame fighter jet flyover.
When’s the flyover?
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds has been practicing all week to precisely time their flyover for the singing of the National Anthem, which is just before the kickoff. “The Star Spangled Banner” will be sung by … ladies and gentlemen … Gladys Knight. Yes!
By the way, the over-and-under for the length of the National Anthem is 1 minute, 45 seconds, according to several betting sources. The Thunderbirds are confident they can pass over the oculus within those parameters.
How do I watch?
CBS has it again this year. That’s WINK-TV in Charlotte County, WTSP-TV in Sarasota County. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the two guys in the booth. According to CBSsports.com: “Super Bowl LIII will be streamed live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.” So, while people in Atlanta have a six-story screen to scrutinize replays, you can follow along on your three-inch smartphone. Cool.
Can I just listen?
Sure, Westwood One has the radio rights, so feel free to tune in, old school. The closest AM station is WKII-AM 1070 in Port Charlotte and the closest FM is WWCN-FM 99.3.
THE halftime show?
They’re going back to “Up with People.” Just kidding! It’s lovable pop-rock band Maroon 5 with some help from rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.
What’s new this year?
Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies, two cheerleaders for the Los Angeles Rams, are the first two male cheerleaders in the LIII years of Super Bowl history. High school football has had them for years, and college football has always had them, and now the NFL is catching up.
When is the Puppy Bowl?
Well, since you asked, it starts at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet. This year will feature “a sloth referee, kangaroo joey cheerleaders, porcupines, a capybara and, of course, the kitten half-time show,” according to the New York Times, which should know.
What commercials?
Of course — the most important part! You know Doritos is in the game, and the big beer company will grab you. We hear Jeff Bridges will make a return as The Dude from “The Big Lebowski,” with help from Sarah Jessica Parker. Serena Williams will help sell a new online dating service called Bumble.
Check out the “leaked” ones at www.cbssports.com.
