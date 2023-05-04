PORT CHARLOTTE — At 12 years old, Kim Moore was balancing her mother's checkbook.
As a child of divorce, Moore watched her mom go back to school to get her GED. Then she returned to school to become a licensed nurse practitioner, and later earned her nursing degree.
"I learned the value of education," said Moore during her 90-minute superintendent interview Thursday with the Charlotte County School Board members. "My father said 'Get your education,' because no one can take it from you."
Moore said after retiring from the military, she could've gotten a defense contract job and made what her students say is "a lot of bank." Instead, she went into education, becoming a teacher, principal and now assistant superintendent of Career/Innovation Progress in Pasco County Public Schools.
If she becomes the new superintendent, Moore's goals include Charlotte County schools becoming an A district, striving for a 100% graduation rate and ensuring students have strong reading and writing skills.
Moore is one of four finalists in the Charlotte County School superintendent search to replace Steve Dionisio, who is retiring. Other finalists are Lemon Bay High School principal Bob Bedford; Ernie Lozano, executive director of Behavioral Threat Assessments at Broward County Public Schools; and Mark K. Vianello, COO of Marion County Schools.
Vianello has a 90-day transition plan, beginning with a "listening tour" and talking to stakeholders and teachers, doing culture surveys, learning what materials and resources are valued in the district, and finding what doesn't work and get rid of it.
"You can't build trust without getting to know the stakeholders," Vianello said. "I've never been successful working in isolation."
Vianello said students should be taught lessons for the next phase of their life.
"The aim of education is not for students to do well in school, but to do well in the life they lead outside of school," he said. "Are graduates leaving ready for what they are going to do next?"
Vianello said he helped bring new commercial driver license and other programs at the technical college to help with homegrown employment opportunities for students to stay in the community and work after graduation.
Bedford has a plan to listen to stakeholders.
"Collaboration is the key in making sure voices are heard," he said. "We will need to have town halls to get stakeholders' feedback."
Bedford is the only local candidate among the finalists. His father was a Charlotte County school superintendent.
"I don't have to be the smartest person in the room to be the best leader in the room," he said. "I've never been one to shy away and ask for help. I am embedded in the Englewood community. I will become embedded in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda."
Lozano said he will listen and learn the wants and needs of the community, teachers and students. He said beyond a five-year strategic plan, he wants to bring information to the board and incorporate it annually.
Lozano has a 90-day plan for the district, which includes planning to be inside classrooms and learning from teachers and students. He said teachers should do an "exit ticket" to track student daily progress.
"This provides real-time data for teachers to make adjustments if necessary instead of waiting until the end of a semester," he said.
The School Board will interview finalists independently Friday.
They will pick a superintendent at the May 9 meeting, which will be at 5:30 p.m. at 1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte.
