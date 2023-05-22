PORT CHARLOTTE — Mark Vianello’s signature is already on the new superintendent contract online and ready for the Wednesday night meeting.
Vianello, the chief operating officer of Marion County Public Schools, was recently selected as the new Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent to replace Steve Dionisio, who is retiring.
In the backup material for the 7:30 p.m. meeting, at 1445 Education Way, Port Charlotte, an eight-page contract is ready for the Charlotte County School Board to discuss and for Cara Reynolds, the chairperson, to sign.
Public comment is allowed before the board votes.
The district is offering Vianello $180,000 annually with a pay raise of 3% on July 1, 2024.
He would also get an $800 monthly stipend to cover mileage and other expenses.
The contact also states he would get a one-time bonus of $7,500 if the district ranks in the top one-third of Florida’s 67 districts in the 2023-24 school year; and a bonus of $10,000 if the district is number one in the state.
The district will pay $15,000 in moving expenses to Vianello. He has six months to become a Charlotte County resident.
Vianello would get four personal leave days a year and health insurance for him and his immediate family — the same plan offered to district employees. He must pay the premium for the plan.
The contract also says the superintendent can be discharged for just cause and the right of a written notice of any charges within 24 hours. The board can also give the superintendent a 30-day written notice to consider termination of the contract without cause by a majority of three of the five board members.
If there’s a termination, the contract says the superintendent “waives the right to contest or challenge the board’s decision.”
Vianello would begin being paid effective June 14.
In his address to the School Board, Vianello said he spent 30 years “working with students and parents, building bridges between education and the community while striving to ensure relevancy in every classroom, all with the goal of providing every student a path to success.”
