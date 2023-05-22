Mark Vianello

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PORT CHARLOTTE — Mark Vianello’s signature is already on the new superintendent contract online and ready for the Wednesday night meeting.

Vianello, the chief operating officer of Marion County Public Schools, was recently selected as the new Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent to replace Steve Dionisio, who is retiring.


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

