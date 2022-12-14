PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public Schools may get help from a familiar face in finding its next superintendent.
The district's School Board heard from Florida School Boards Association CEO Andrea Messina during its Wednesday workshop.
The FSBA is being considered to lead the district's search to replace Steve Dionisio. Dionisio announced his retirement in November after eight years in charge of Charlotte County schools.
Messina previously worked and lived in Charlotte County for years, teaching at three area high schools and served on its School Board for 12 years. She moved to Tallahassee in 2015 to lead the FSBA.
If the School Board hires FSBA, the district would pay $30,000 plus fees, including travel expenses and background search costs for finalists.
Messina gave a reason to consider using FSBA.
"You're going to be competing with other districts" she said.
Sarasota, Manatee and Collier counties "are all looking for superintendents at the same time," Messina noted.
FSBA is not working with Sarasota nor Collier counties, she said. It may assist Manatee, Brevard and Osceola in searches.
Messina said the vetting and hiring process for a superintendent can be tedious. Many school boards rely on outside help. But applicants aren't plentiful.
"Not a lot of people are knocking down doors (to get the position)," she said.
Messina recommend the steps to find applicants.
She said the decisions must be made with "integrity, fidelity and transparency."
Other points necessary for a search are considerations about advertising for the position; whether to have focus groups, community town halls and send out surveys to residents; and having timelines for each step of the search process.
When it comes down to the final candidates, background checks and in-person interviews with the candidates would be among the final steps.
"Stay as far away, stay as neutral as you can, and as long as you can to have the most options," Messina said.
School Board member John LeClair spoke to Messina.
"There's a lot going on in Florida. Can you give us 100%?" he asked.
Messina said the FSBA will probably be assisting three counties and that each of the three team members can take the lead in those counties.
"The sooner you decide, the sooner the dates go on our calendar," she said.
Board member Cara Reynolds said she didn't want to "rush the process."
But she worries it could go on three to six months.
Dionisio, who pledged to stay on until a superintendent was found, said June 30 would be a good last day, as July 1 begins the new fiscal calendar year.
"This is going to be beyond the largest decision (we've made) that will affect the entire community," School Board member Robert Segur said.
Segur said Messina "has insight of this community," and she "comes to the district with a degree of confidence."
The board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday to decide whether to sign an agreement with the FSBA.
