PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County School Board members on Tuesday selected their top five candidates for superintendent.
Among them is a local candidate, Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford.
However, School Board members expressed little enthusiasm for him.
School Board Chair Kim Amontree said Bedford had no experience as a district-level administrator and was the least qualified on the list.
The community asked for local applicants to be included in the search, School Board member Robert Segur said.
"They (the public) asked for a local candidate, but they also asked for a lot of things," School Board member Cara Reynolds said. "I think we only need to pick the top three."
Two of the nine finalists dropped out, leaving the board to decide if they wanted to pick three or five candidates. They learned two of their top choices are semi-finalists in superintendent searches in other districts.
"I feel strongly we need to have more than three (finalists)," School Board member Wendy Atkinson said. "I think of it this way: Show up on time, be on time, and don't waste my time. If you want to do five, I'm fine with it."
The other finalists are:
• Ernie Lozano, executive director of Behavioral Threat Assessments in Broward County Public Schools.
• Scott Schneider, chief of schools of Duval County Public Schools.
• Kim Moore, assistant superintendent of Career/Innovation Progress, Pasco County Public Schools.
• Mark Vianello, chief operations officer of Marion County Public Schools.
The salary range is $175,000 to $225,000 for a three-year contract.
Current Superintendent Steve Dionisio is retiring this summer after eight years.
The School Board will interview the five finalists from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. May 4 at the district office, 1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte. The public is invited, it noted in a news release.
From 6:30-8 p.m. that evening, at the district office, the board will hold a meet-and-greet session with the finalists where the community can ask questions and share feedback.
Between interviews, candidates will tour Charlotte County schools. There was a concern they might not make it to Englewood, but some believed there is ample time to go to that end of the county.
The board wants to make a good first impression. Businesses like Farlow's on the Water in Englewood and Panera are offering catered meals.
The candidates are also invited to stay an extra day to learn about the community. They'll also get a "swag bag" from Charlotte County Economic Development, with a gift card for the Village Brewhouse at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda and a guided tour around Charlotte Harbor by King Fisher Fleet. They will be offered tickets to the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Punta Gorda.
It was suggested a letter be added suggesting places to go while they are in town.
"Maybe they could go to West Port and see the new homes being built," Amontree said. "They could go to Centennial Park and then see the land for a future school so they see what's planned for the future in Charlotte County."
For more information, visit the Superintendent Search Portal at www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
