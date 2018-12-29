The specialty Florida Support Education license plate is getting an update for its 25th birthday — and it’s ...beachy.
The tag, which features two children reading beneath a palm tree on the beach promotes the importance of education in the Sunshine State, a news release from the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations read.
“Every Florida child deserves to have their day in the sun, and we believe supporting a strong public education system is the way to ensure that happens,” CFEF President Mary Chance said.
Since its introduction as a specialty license plate in 1994, more than $13 million has been raised through the collaborative efforts of the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations a local education foundation members throughout the state.
The tag was the second specialty tag in the state of Florida. There are now 123 tags in the marketplace, making for a fairly crowded, and competitive space.
The Support Education tag is one of the two where the money goes directly back to the county where it was purchased or renewed, rather than a central agency or organization.
The old tag, also referred to as apple tag, had an apple with a graduation cap and diploma, and a pencil with the words, “Support Education.”
Chance said the organization formed a task force and conducted independent research, and surveyed people affiliated with education or education foundations about the update. It was a year-long process to research, finalize and debut the new design.
They found that people preferred bright colors, things that spoke to Florida, and Florida images.
The organization tested three possible designs, and the beach theme was the one that most resonated with current and potential customers.
President of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County Jennifer Vigne said that while they have noticed a slight decline in sales of the support education tag, there has been an increase in sales in specialty tags overall, which they saw as an ideal opportunity to update the tag.
She cited market research that showed people purchase specialty tags more for the color and design of the tag, than for the cause.
Vigne said that as a philanthropic organization, the extra funds always help, but the organization doesn’t depend on the funds.
“We see the potential that it could provide even more funding, which is why we’re being more proactive in outreach,” she said.
Each county has their own individual outreach plan in an effort to increase sales of the education tag.
There are currently 195 active tags in Charlotte County, and 539 in Sarasota County.
In 2017, the tags brought in $3,960 to the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, and $9,340 to the Education Foundation of Sarasota County.
The tag was ranked No. 23 in sales for 2017, experiencing a decline from previous years: 22 in 2016, 21 in 2015, 17 in 2014, and 16 in 2013, according to the Florida Highway of Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).
According to a list put out by the FLHSMV, the top sellers for 2017 were: The University of Florida (94,685), Helping Sea Turtles Survive (77,861), and Florida State University (71,549).
The tag is available for an annual fee of $25. Local taxes and fees may apply for first-time purchases. Every time a Florida resident purchases or renews their Support Education specialty tag, $20 will directly support schools, teachers, and students in the county where their tag is registered.
Chance said proceeds from the tag is, “Putting funds in the hands of a motivated teacher to go above and beyond for her students, mentoring or scholarship programs.”
“It’s a lovely way for the general public to send a message that they support public education,” she added.
Local education foundations focus their efforts on investing in classroom innovation, recognizing excellence, and providing targeted support with initiatives such as: providing free school supplies for students who can’t afford them, classroom grants for teachers, and after-school enrichment programs.
This specialty tag is available for purchase at your local tax collector’s office, or online at LicenseToLearnFL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.