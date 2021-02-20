Kathleen Skavroneck at Deep Creek Elementary was recently named Support Employee of the Year on behalf of the Golden Apple Awards.
She was honored to have been recognized and believes the award should in part reflect the school.
"To say that my heart is full is an understatement. This award is a reflection of our wonderful Deep Creek Elementary family and my lifelong passion for children," she said. "I just love what I do."
As a Deep Creek support employee of over 20 years, Skavroneck has worked to facilitate many of the school's family engagement events and phonics programs. She has been involved in coordinating reading comprehension groups and continues to work in multiple classrooms each day to assist kids in educational activities. She has been responsible for posting books for students for the online reading center and inspiring kids to choose from new genres each day.
"All of the kids are sweet. We have almost 700 students and I could tell you a good portion of each of their favorite books," said Skavroneck.
With planning activities like the family engagement events, Skavroneck came up with unique approaches. "We had to get creative this year," she said, which meant bringing these 'parties' to outdoor venues like Pelican's SnoBalls for the Mobile Family Reading Center. "Our schools are very fortunate to have many of our needs met by business partnerships, organizations and community members in our area."
When Skavroneck was recognized as Support Employee of the Year at her school, she was shocked.
"Thank you to everyone on the committee, to the incredible staff at Deep Creek Elementary, the wonderful Family Reading Center volunteers and my family for all of your support through the years. This is my dream job."
