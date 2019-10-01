Lowe's homers in 11th, lifts Rays into 2nd wild card

Tampa Bay Rays' Nate Lowe, right, gets doused with water by Willy Adames after Lowe hit a two-run, walk-off home run off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Josh Smith in the 11th inning of their Sept. 21 game in St. Petersburg. Tampa Bay won 5-4.

 Chris O'Meara

Watch the Tampa Bay Rays vie for their spot in the playoffs during the American League Wildcard Playoff game on the big screen tonight. 

The game will be screened at The Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte. 

Guests can watch the game from the stadium seats, or bring a blanket and picnic in the outfield.

The event is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Rays will be playing the Oakland Athletics. Entrance to the park opens at 7 p.m., with the game estimated to begin at 8:09 p.m.

For information, contact Fabien Desrouleaux at 941-235-5010 or Fabien.Desrouleaux@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

