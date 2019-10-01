Watch the Tampa Bay Rays vie for their spot in the playoffs during the American League Wildcard Playoff game on the big screen tonight.
The game will be screened at The Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.
Guests can watch the game from the stadium seats, or bring a blanket and picnic in the outfield.
The event is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The Rays will be playing the Oakland Athletics. Entrance to the park opens at 7 p.m., with the game estimated to begin at 8:09 p.m.
For information, contact Fabien Desrouleaux at 941-235-5010 or Fabien.Desrouleaux@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
