Fans of the added 1 percent sales tax in Florida see it as a painless way to raise millions of dollars for projects that improve the quality of life and maintain public safety.
Voters in 67 local governments in Florida currently have a local tax surcharge, often a penny. Near Charlotte County, DeSoto adds on 1.5 cents. Lee County adds only a half cent and Sarasota, 1 cent.
Charlotte County has been adding a penny surcharge since 1994, generating more than $400 million in revenue. They started with just a couple projects a year — the Justice Center, the jail. And, they started with just a two-year lifespan for the tax. Now they’re up to six years, with commissioners agreeing to go longer would be too long without evaluation. It would also risk a no vote.
The last vote in 2014 has generated more than $120 million during boom years and provided the county with such projects as the new Centennial pool and recreation center, boat ramps and a splash pad at McGuire Park.
The lineup for the next six years, if the tax is approved Nov. 3, includes about $20 million in more big road projects such as widening Harborview Road, a lot of police and fire stations to replace those that are not hurricane resistant, school security systems and water quality projects. The water quality projects would expand the county’s sewer system to accommodate the steady stream of homeowners and businesses that have septic systems but must now hook into sewers. The tax would not help those property owners directly. A 1996 attempt to use sales tax funds for that failed locally.
People who use public amenities tend to be big fans.
“Imagine what the city and our property tax bills would like like with the local option sales tax!” said Punta Gorda resident Carlton Hughes.
Punta Gorda gets 10% of revenues. Hughes said he couldn’t imagine life without the restored historic courthouse, improvements to the city’s Harborwalk, multi-use trails, lighting and Laishley Park.
In a state that has no income tax, the sales tax plays an outsized role in funding public projects. For the state as a whole, the sales tax funded more than 80% of the budget in 2019, according to the U.S. Census.
Local governments can only use their sales tax surcharge on capital projects, such as roads, libraries, police stations, parks or school buildings. In Charlotte County, the 1-percent sales tax approved by voters in 2014 funded 16.7% of the county’s capital improvement projects in fiscal year 2019. It was the second biggest funding source for capital projects after property taxes, which covered more than 30%. Some of that property tax applied only to a single neighborhood. The gas tax, used only for road work, generated almost 12% of capital funds for the county in 2019. Impact fees charged to developers generated less than 9%.
Sales tax advocates, with the county government being the biggest cheerleader, point out that it brings in revenue from tourists or others who do not live here. Florida maintains its roads and parks to attract hordes of visitors every year. Why not get them to pay some of the cost?
“There are people who visit for a few months every year to enjoy our community and our roads, our sidewalks, our libraries and more,” resident Eric Loche wrote in a letter to the editor recently. “I think they should bear some of the costs.”
Sales tax advocates say non-residents provide at least 25% of the county’s sales tax revenue.
“Visitors use our stuff — they should help pay for it,” Loche added.
In answer to those who say the sales tax is regressive, or hurts low income people the most, Florida has made certain critical purchases exempt from the sales tax. That includes prescription medicines and many groceries. The local sales tax does not apply on purchases above the $5,000 mark.
