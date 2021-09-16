Rotonda West resident Larry Altenburg, a Vietnam War veteran, could be facing stiff fines from the Rotonda West Association for the signs incorporated into his Memorial Day decorations. He does not want people to think Memorial Day is simply a three-day weekend and the start of summer.
Rotonda West resident Larry Altenburg, a Vietnam War veteran, could be facing stiff fines from the Rotonda West Association for the signs incorporated into his Memorial Day decorations. He does not want people to think Memorial Day is simply a three-day weekend and the start of summer.
Rotonda West residents heard the call and started a grassroots fundraising effort for Larry Altenburg. Judy Murdoch, right, helped collect more than $1,900.
ROTONDA WEST — What started as a contentious story in Rotonda West is now one resolved with a happy ending.
In May, some Rotonda West residents aligned with Larry Altenburg, who was facing stiff fines from the Rotonda West Association. The reason: He violated the subdivision's deed restrictions with his Memorial Day decorations on the front lawn of his home at the corner of Bunker Hill Road and Bunker Hill Terrace.
When they started learning about his predicament, Rotonda residents rallied, raising $2,169 to cover any fines levied by the homeowners association.
“I feel they really do care,” Altenburg said in May of his neighbors who turned out in support of him. Altenburg is a vet himself, serving in the U.S. Marines from 1965 to 1969. He did a tour in Vietnam in 1967-68.
“Rotonda West residents haven’t forgotten,” he said.
In the end, the RWA Compliance Committee voted not to fine Altenburg for his display.
Altenburg could not be reached for comment Thursday, wanted his neighbors to know their donations were going to good causes that serve veterans.
"This money has been split the majority in honor of the Birth of our nation," he posted this week on a Rotonda West residents group on Facebook. "($1776) has gone to the Jacobson State Veterans Nursing home in Charlotte County, and the remainder ($393) is to go to the Rotonda West American Legion for their child and welfare committee to assist the Veteran's family in the area in need."
He also noted how the donations would be given by "the Rotonda West community" in support of "Remembering Those Who Paid The Ultimate Price for Freedom."
Altenburg earned accolades from his neighbors.
"Thank you Larry for your service and your thoughtfulness in distributing the donations you received," Bill Northup posted.
"A great outcome for sure," Larry Eller said.
"And went to two great causes … win, win!" Connie Johnson exclaimed on Facebook.
Altenburg's commitment to veterans runs deep.
Prior to moving from East Rockaway, New York, to Rotonda West, Alternburg served as the deputy director for Nassau County Veterans Service Agency. He has also been active in the Charlotte County community, and has often been the keynote speaker at veteran get-togethers.
