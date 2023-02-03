Florida Supreme Court (copy)

The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in challenges to a settlement that increased base electric rates for Florida Power & Light next week.

 PHOTO PROVIDED/FRESH TAKE FLORIDA PHOTO BY LAUREN WITTE

TALLAHASSEE — More than a year after customers started seeing higher bills, the state Supreme Court next week will hear arguments in challenges to a settlement that increased base electric rates for Florida Power & Light.

The Florida Public Service Commission in late 2021 approved the settlement, which included a complicated mix of issues such as FPL’s profit levels and expansion of solar energy.


