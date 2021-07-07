Charlotte County Fire Chief Jason Fair worked 12-hour shifts last week in the rubble of the collapsed condominium high rise in Miami's Surfside community.
Due to his experience in search and rescue during hurricane's Michael and Dorian, he was asked to serve as a division supervisor for the middle section of the building, where most of the rubble fell from 12 stories of condominiums.
It was different than working after a hurricane, he said, because of the focus on one site and the presence of the family members each day.
Rescue and search workers knew family members watched their every move, hoping for answers, expressing their thanks even when there was no answer.
The magnitude of the catastrophe is still sinking in, Fair said.
Workers on site know that this could become the third largest loss of life in a building collapse in U.S. history, and the largest outside of terrorist attacks.
Whenever searchers find something of value, including photo albums, computer memory sticks, they record exactly where they found it, and catalog it for the families waiting outside, Fair said.
“It was about being able to help families find closure,” he said.
One thing in particular inspired Fair - watching experts on site spend 12 hours a day connected to remote microphones searching for life in the rubble.
He said he is not surprised that so many people remain missing after nearly two weeks of search.
“You are actually taking apart a building, piece by piece,” he said of the process. “As tragic as it is, you couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it.”
Fair made a debut on national television last week after an interview with a local NBC television news crew ended up on the Today show. Fair was also interviewed by CNBC news anchor Shepard Smith.
"He represented us well," Deputy County Administrator Emily Lewis said.
So far, there have been no rescues since the first day after the collapse.
A total of 46 bodies have been found as of Wednesday; 94 people remain unaccounted. Fair said search experts have been meticulous in narrowing down the list of the missing to those truly believed to be missing.
Since the remainder of the building was demolished in advance of Tropical Storm Elsa, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has taken over the search and rescue operations, Fair said.
