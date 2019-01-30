Prices at area pumps rose an average of 7 cents overnight Monday, American Automobile Association (AAA) gas price information shows.
It’s “kind of a surprise to see prices moving higher,” said Mark Jenkins, an AAA Auto Club Group spokesperson.
Oil was up about $1.65 Tuesday with gasoline futures rising nearly 4 cents. Wholesale gasoline was up by 5 cents.
“Sanctions against Venezuela did lift oil prices (Tuesday), which can have a direct effect on pump prices.”
The Trump administration sanctioned Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petroleos De Venezuela S.A., Monday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
Across Florida, gas prices rose at an average of almost 4 cents since Monday. Meanwhile the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice area rose by 6.5 cents, and the Punta Gorda and Fort Myers-Cape Coral areas rose by more than 7 cents overnight.
Venezuela is the fourth-largest petroleum importer for the U.S. at more than 600,000 barrels per day in 2017, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The sanctions were to increase pressure on “socialist President Nicolas Maduro to cede power to the U.S. backed opposition,” AP said. National security adviser John Bolton expects the sanctions will result in more than $11 billion in lost export proceeds during the next year.
Joshua Currasco, an AAA spokesperson, warned Monday that crude prices could face upward pressure as a result of political turmoil in Venezuela, which sits on one of the largest oil reserves in the world. Production, on the other hand, has declined during its “prolonged economic struggles,” Currasco said.
Nationally, the increase is only a penny more than last week. But in Punta Gorda and the Fort Myers-Cape Coral area, prices at the pump rose more than 5 cents since Tuesday last week and almost 4 cents in the Bradenton-Venice-Sarasota area.
Before the sanctions Monday, Carrasco predicted state averages dropping another 3 to 5 cents in the next seven to 10 days as a result of a higher supply, and small demand, for gasoline. Gasoline supplies are at record highs, according to the latest report from the EIA.
“January can be a time when gas prices become choppy,” Jenkins said, “and move in directions that don’t always make a lot of sense.”
The most affordable places in Florida to buy regular gas are in Pensacola ($2.167), Jacksonville ($2.190) and the Melbourne-Titusville area ($2.216).
The most expensive places to fill up a tank in Florida are the Panama City ($2.383), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.383) and Miami areas ($2.317).
Still, pump prices Tuesday here and statewide remained lower than the same time last year.
