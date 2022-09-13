PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County deputies arrested a man Friday in connection to a child overdosing on fentanyl.
Scott Honeycutt, 43, was charged with one count each of cruelty to a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
According to the arrest report, Honeycutt was the one to contact 911 on Aug. 28.
He told dispatchers that a minor at his location had overdosed on an "unknown narcotic."
When the deputies arrived, Honeycutt was standing in the doorway with the juvenile, holding him up. The report stated that the overdose victim was "pale and very lethargic."
"(Honeycutt) immediately stated that (the victim) required Narcan and, in the same sentence, advised that he did not know what was occurring," the report read.
Emergency personnel administered two does of Narcan, after which the juvenile was revived. He was then transported to Englewood Community Hospital.
The address of the call was redacted on the arrest report, as was the relationship of the juvenile to Honeycutt. The juvenile's age was not disclosed.
The report stated the juvenile later tested positive for fentanyl and morphine.
Deputies also alleged to have found a "cut pink straw with a white powdery substance on the tip of it," next to a red folding knife which also had a white powdered substance on the blade. Both objects later tested positive for fentanyl.
An investigation conducted by the Department of Children and Families was cited in the CCSO report.
Investigators said the juvenile was provided the narcotics to see if Honeycutt could pass a drug test, but later changed his story to say that he took something from Honeycutt's briefcase without permission.
In a follow-up interview, Honeycutt confirmed that the briefcase and the baggie found inside by the juvenile was his. He allegedly said that he used the substance "for pain and to sleep," but refused to confirm what the substance was.
Bodycam footage cited by the report appears to show the briefcase in the residence's kitchen; however, deputies allege that they were unable to find it afterward because it had been moved.
Honeycutt was arrested at a traffic stop on Sept. 9 and transported to Charlotte County Jail. He was later released on $12,500 total bond.
During the traffic stop, deputies allege that Honeycutt gave consent for his vehicle and backpack to be searched. The search turned up a box containing a "a yellow liquid and a warmer," which deputies said was consistent with wanting to pass a drug test.
He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 10. An order of no contact has been issued in the case.
