PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County deputies arrested a man Friday in connection to a child overdosing on fentanyl.

Scott Honeycutt, 43, was charged with one count each of cruelty to a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.


