PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly stole security cameras from a business at 3441 Conway Blvd., earlier this week.
The suspect was recorded removing the cameras on Oct. 8 between 9:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. and the footage was uploaded to a server. The white male suspect has distinct tattoos on his arms, which are visible in a screenshot taken from the video.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact CCSO by calling 941-639-0013, sending a message, or submitting a tip through its mobile app.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips provided to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
