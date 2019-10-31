Ryan Clayton Cole was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and burglary with battery in connection with the death of Port Charlotte teen Khyler Edman.
The murder charge carries a penalty up to life in prison.
Khyler, 15, is believed to have died protecting his 5-year-old sister when Cole, 27, broke into their home on Starlite Lane. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Cole is a known drug user with multiple prior arrests, though his criminal history mostly consists of misdemeanor convictions.
Cole was taken into custody the day of the homicide, charged with a separate burglary and theft on Conway Boulevard. He has remained in jail without bond during the month-long investigation.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced the new charges in a press conference Thursday.
"During the last five weeks, our detectives and crime scene staff have been collecting, analyzing, and processing evidence in this case," Prummell said. "A lot of people were asking what took so long. Time was on our side. He was in our custody. We knew he wasn't going anywhere."
If Cole had gotten out of jail, Prummell said the agency was prepared to charge him, but since he was in custody without bond, they took the time to build a stronger case and get much of the evidence processed.
"I did authorize the use of a private lab to expedite getting evidence back, as our state labs are backed up," he said. "We are still working toward now the prosecution of this case to give the state the best case they can to move forward."
Prummell said his agency is continuing to investigate to prepare the case for prosecution. He declined to provide further information on the circumstances of the crime or the evidence in the case.
Though rumors have been circulating in the community as to Cole's possible involvement with Khyler's family, Prummell said there is no evidence to support those claims.
"We've looked into that and we've found there is no evidence that there was any type of relationship between Cole and the residents there at that house," he said.
Cole is expected to have his first appearance on the new charges in court tomorrow, when a judge could set a bond, but Prummell expects Cole to stay in jail without bond.
Prummell also thanked the community for rallying around the family. A GoFundMe account designated for funeral expenses and new housing for Khyler's mother and sister raised more than $86,000.
"Their show of support to the family is a true reflection of the great people we have here in the community," Prummell said.
