PORT CHARLOTTE — The woman shot last week after forcing entry into a Port Charlotte home was booked into the Charlotte County Jail Tuesday, according to court records.
Jessica Ann Gutzler, 40, reportedly began pounding on the door of a home on Strasburg Drive around 7 p.m. on Nov. 14. The homeowner later told cops he asked who it was but got no response. He then shouted through the closed door, “I’m going to get my gun!”
The pounding continued, and he retrieved a Kimber, .45 Caliber, semi-automatic handgun from his bedroom. He shouted he had a gun, then unlocked the door.
At first, he saw no one. Then, a masked figure shoved through the door and began fighting with him, according to an arrest warrant.
The suspect allegedly punched the homeowner in the throat and jaw, which made him bite his tongue, and he was also gouged in the eyes. He was eventually able to pull the mask down, recognizing the suspect as Gutzler, an ex-girlfriend of a friend who was visiting him that evening, an arrest warrant stated.
The homeowner’s friend was in the bathroom when she heard the pounding on the front door. She came out and saw Gutzler in a physical struggle with the homeowner.
She told cops Gutzler was her ex-girlfriend, who had gotten out of jail about a week before and had been attempting to call and meet with her. She said she intentionally allowed their relationship to fade away while Gutzler was in jail, because Gutzler was “scary to be around” and “extremely possessive of her.”
As Gutzler and the homeowner wrestled, the homeowner struck Gutzler in the head with the butt of his handgun, but it did not seem to distract her. He told cops he was scared of what she would do, since he couldn’t overpower her or move her toward the front door. He reportedly made a “split second decision” to fire his weapon one time to prevent further injury to himself or his friend.
The discharged round struck Gutzler in the left lower back, and the fight stopped as she shouted that she was shot. The homeowner and his friend attempted to restrain Gutzler, but she got away and ran out the back door, according to the warrant.
As deputies arrived at the home, Gutzler also called 911, stating she’d been shot and was in the area of Strasburg Drive and Seaton Avenue. She was transported by Aeromed Helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated for an entry wound in her lower left back and an exit wound at the top of her left buttock, the warrant stated.
Evidence in the home reportedly matched the homeowners description of events. Gutzler declined to provide a comment without a lawyer, according to the warrant.
She was charged with burglary with battery or assault.
