PORT CHARLOTTE — The man accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting outside a Port Charlotte strip club has bonded out of jail, and according to court records, his public defender plans to pursue a Stand Your Ground defense.
Gary Allen Potter II, 21, allegedly shot another man in the parking lot of Emerald City Gentleman's Club at 1225 Tamiami Trail on Aug. 15.
The owner of the club said Potter had been kicked out of Stogies, the bikini bar next door to the strip club, more than an hour before the shooting. The bar closed just before 2 a.m., and that's when employees heard the gunshots.
A cab driver who allegedly witnessed the event told law enforcement Potter had been arguing with a woman in the parking lot when another male attempted to assist her. The male victim raised a single crutch toward Potter, who then pointed a handgun and fired seven times, according to an arrest warrant.
The victim was transported to Lee County to be treated for four gunshot wounds. Two vehicles in the parking lot were also struck by bullets, and one of the overhead garage doors was damaged from the gunfire.
Potter was arrested later that day in Lee County and was held at the Charlotte County Jail until posting $100,000 bond on Oct. 28.
A prior motion for a bond reduction stated Potter has no prior criminal convictions and argued for his release on his own recognizance.
According to the motion, Potter made a voluntary statement to police after being charged in which he "consistently maintained that he was attacked and acted in self defense."
"The Defense intends to assert Stand Your Grand immunity pursuant to the relevant Florida Statute," the motion states.
Florida's Stand Your Ground law allows individuals to use deadly force if they believe such force is "necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm." In 2017, the legislature shifted the burden of proof to the prosecution to show the use of force was not justified.
Potter could not be reached for comment Tuesday. He has a criminal case management conference scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.
