PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for theft of condoms and personal lubricant from the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Port Charlotte.
The suspect, caught on surveillance camera, reportedly left his cell phone in the store after taking the items. The incident occurred on Sunday.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 or submit a tip on the agency’s mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.