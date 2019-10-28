Suspect

The suspect is wanted for allegedly stealing condoms and lubricant from the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Port Charlotte. Cops say the suspect left his cell phone in the store.

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for theft of condoms and personal lubricant from the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Port Charlotte.

The suspect, caught on surveillance camera, reportedly left his cellphone in the store after taking the items. The incident occurred on Sunday.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 or submit a tip on the agency’s mobile app.

