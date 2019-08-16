MURDOCK - A 21-year-old was arrested Friday in Lee County in connection with an early morning shooting in the parking lot of Emerald City gentleman's club at 1225 Tamiami Trail in Murdock.
Gary Allen Potter II was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession/discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Kipp Whaley, the owner of the strip club and Skogies, the bikini bar next door, said Potter had been kicked out of the bar earlier in the evening, more than an hour before the shooting.
"He was acting loud and stupid," Whaley said. "He was harassing all the customers so we just told him to leave."
The bar closed about 10 minutes before 2 a.m., Whaley said, and everyone but the employees had left when the gunshots happened. He said it was a surprise, because there have never been any major issues at the business in the 19 years it's been open.
"It was a surprise when I heard some gunshots," he said. "I'm like, 'Wow, that never happened here.' I guess when you're young and dumb, whatever his issue was. He had an issue with somebody."
A cab driver told law enforcement he witnessed the shooting while waiting for a fare. He said Potter was arguing with a woman in the parking lot when another male attempted to assist her. The male victim was walking with a single crutch and started to raise it toward Potter, who then pointed a handgun "gangster style," the cab driver said.
He fired the gun eight to ten times, the cab driver said, causing the victim to fall to the ground, while he sped away in a black VW Jetta, according to an arrest warrant.
Detectives found seven empty .40 Caliber casings on the ground near where Potter's vehicle was reported to have been parked. There was also a dark colored hat, a cell phone, and a woman's handbag directly next to a pool of blood.
The victim was transported to Lee County, suffering four gunshot wounds, the arrest affidavit stated. Two other vehicles in the parking lot had also been struck and there was damage from gunfire to one of the overhead garage doors at the front of the Emerald City building.
Three other witnesses, including Potter's wife, also provided statements to law enforcement. He was arrested later Friday morning in Lee County. The arrest warrant stated he "showed a wanton disregard for the life of the victim and people surrounding the Emerald City establishment." His bond was set by the warrant at $250,000.
Whaley said Friday the business would reopen as usual in the evening. He said he's sure people will still feel safe at the club and bar and noted Potter could not have had the gun inside the bar because everyone is "frisked" before entering.
"Nineteen years and there's one issue and not even inside the business," he said. "Everyone that comes here knows how strict we are."
A request for calls for service at the address this year showed few crime-related incidents. One reported assault in March was the only other violent incident.
