Two women in their early 20s were charged with drug trafficking Sunday after cops allegedly found 26.1 grams of methamphetamine stored in a tire cleaner can in their vehicle, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Amandra Landron, 23, of the 5400 block of Phelps Lane, Port Charlotte, and Madisyn Kovitch, 20, of the 22000 block of Bronxville Ave., Port Charlotte, were stopped by a deputy on Jones Loop Road after he noticed Landron sitting on top of her seat belt. When he pulled alongside her at a traffic light, she reportedly rolled down the passenger window and asked, “Are we going to race?”
The deputy noticed she had moved the seat belt’s chest restraint around the front of her body but the lap belt was still not properly fastened, according to the arrest affidavit. He activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop near the I-75 overpass.
Landron said there were no narcotics in the car and refused to let the deputy search it, stating she was tired of her vehicle being searched. A K-9 was requested to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Landron recorded events on her phone “because she felt as if the treatment was not fair,” according to the arrest affidavit.
A K-9 detective was able to quickly respond, and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics, substantiating probable cause for a search of the vehicle, the affidavit stated.
On the floorboard behind the passenger seat, the deputy found a can of tire cleaner and noticed the bottom rim wasn’t entirely fastened. Unscrewing the bottom of the can, unveiled a hidden compartment containing tissue paper and a large clear baggie of a crystalline substance, as well as one smaller baggie, which both tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
According to the affidavit, the deputy had heard for the past several months that Landron is an “established methamphetamine dealer and uses sophisticated means to conceal her drug trafficking.”
One method she allegedly uses is that of falsified cleaning components with a concealed compartment. In two prior searches of her vehicle, the deputy located several vehicle cleaning products, which are kept in a blue zippered bag in her vehicle. It did not appear they were ever used, and there were no rags or towels that could be used in conjunction with the cleaning products, leading the deputy to believe the sole purpose was mislead law enforcement with “plain sight” camouflage, according to the affidavit.
When separated from Landron, Kovitch stated the can belonged to her and had some “stuff in it.” She stated there were two bags inside the can and there may be some tissue paper to keep the baggies from rattling around, though she was unsure she put it in the can. She stated she knew there was methamphetamine inside the can but was unable to say how much or in what denomination it was divided, the affidavit stated.
Landron kept to her original story that she knew nothing about the can and was unaware of any narcotics inside her vehicle. Both women gave conflicting stories as to where they were headed, according to the affidavit.
The total amount of methamphetamine was 26.1 grams, which the deputy wrote is “not conducive to that of personal use.” To achieve the desired effects, a common dose amount would be approximately 0.1 to 0.3 grams.
Both Landron and Kovitch were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.