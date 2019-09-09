ENGLEWOOD — A man and woman were arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into an Englewood home and holding a woman down while they robbed her boyfriend, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
The victim was woken up by multiple people yelling in her bedroom around 1:30 a.m. She knew the people, identified as Bertram "Stephen" Hassett, Alexandra Callahan and a man known only to her as "Chris," she told deputies.
The three were looking for Hassett's wallet, which had been left in the victim's car the day before. While they were rummaging through her room, Hassett allegedly grabbed her by the shoulders and held her to the bed, asking where her purse was.
The victim yelled to alert her boyfriend, but when he entered the room, Hassett immediately punched him in the face. He fell to the ground, and Bertram again grabbed the woman, holding her down on the bed.
She heard Callahan tell Chris and Hassett, "That's not my money, I had all 20's," and believed they were going through her boyfriend's pockets but didn't see it.
The victim was eventually able to get up and check on her boyfriend, who was dazed and confused. She saw Hassett grab a wooden end table and hit her boyfriend while he lay on the ground, according to the affidavit. The three then left the bedroom.
When law enforcement arrived, they saw redness and bruising on the victim's shoulder and fresh scratches on her upper left leg, matching her story.
Road patrol deputies found Hassett and Callahan around 11 p.m. Hassett was charged with burglary with assault or battery, robbery with no firearm or weapon, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, and battery. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $130,000 Monday.
Alexandra Callahan was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed. Her bond was set at $10,000.
The third suspect has not been arrested.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.