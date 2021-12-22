DEEP CREEK - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office was called to Deep Creek Commons in response to a reported gun fired - which turned out to be a false report.
Emergency responders were deployed to Sandhill Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, but most were subsequently pulled off from the call after the situation at the location became clear.
Deputies spoke with the staff of the Beef O'Brady's restaurant at Deep Creek and appeared to inspect the Commons premises Wednesday morning.
When reached for comment, staff at O'Brady's confirmed that no gunfire was reported by them.
"There was no incident at either location," said general manager Amanda Smith, saying that the report had been a "prank call."
In an email to the The Daily Sun, CCSO spokesman Christopher Hall referred to the situation as a "swatting" -- knowingly calling in a false report to law enforcement, particularly if the false report is of a dangerous situation like an active shooter.
Hall also stated that a similar call had been made to a location in Lee County on Wednesday.
CCSO had previously fielded a false report a shooting in September. Deputies responded to Shell Creek RV Resort and Marina on Washington Loop Road when a caller claimed to be a man who had just shot his father and was expressing suicidal thoughts.
