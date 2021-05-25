The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted Tuesday to elect officers for the 2021-2022 term.
The Governing Board sets policy for the district, commonly known as Swiftmud, whose mission is to protect water resources, minimize flood risks, and ensure the public’s water needs are met, according to a release.
Governing Board members are unpaid, citizen volunteers who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate.
The officers for the upcoming term:
- Kelly Rice was re-elected chair. Rice represents Citrus, Lake, Levy and Sumter counties and is a small-business owner involved in real estate, agriculture and health care. Rice was appointed to the Governing Board in September 2015 and reappointed in September 2019.
- Joel Schleicher was re-elected vice chair. Schleicher, a Sarasota entrepreneur who represents Charlotte and Sarasota counties, was appointed to the Governing Board in May 2017 and reappointed in July 2019.
- Rebecca Smith was re-elected secretary. Smith represents Hillsborough and Pinellas counties and is the president and chief executive officer for both the A.D. Morgan Corporation, a construction firm and WoofGang Solutions, LLC, a facilities management software solution company. Smith was appointed to the Governing Board in May 2017.
- Ed Armstrong was elected treasurer. Armstrong represents Pinellas County and has been a shareholder with Hill Ward Henderson based in Clearwater and Tampa since 2013. Armstrong was appointed to the Governing Board in June 2014 and reappointed in October 2020.
The officers will assume their positions for the 2021-2022 term 24 hours before the June Governing Board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.