The governing board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District, commonly known as Swiftmud, elected a new slate of officers for the 2020-2021 term Tuesday.
The new officers, according to a Swiftmud press release:
Kelly Rice was elected chair of the governing board. Rice represents Citrus, Lake, Levy and Sumter counties and is a small business owner involved in real estate, agriculture and health care. Rice was appointed to the board in September 2015.
Sarasota entrepreneur Joel Schleicher was elected vice chair. He represents Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Schleicher was appointed in May 2017.
Rebecca Smith was elected secretary. Smith represents Hillsborough and Pinellas counties and is the president and CEO for both the A.D. Morgan Corporation, a construction firm, and WoofGang Solutions, LLC, a facilities management software solution company. Smith was appointed in May 2017.
Jim Murphy was elected treasurer. Murphy represents Polk County and has 30 years of experience in the fluid handling industry. He is a Florida Certified General Contractor and a member of the National Association of Corrosion Engineers. Murphy was appointed in July 2017.
Governing board members are unpaid volunteers who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate. The board sets policy for the district, whose mission is to protect water resources, minimize flood risks, and ensure the public’s water needs are met, according to Swiftmud.
