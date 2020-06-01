A melody by Coldplay wafted through the loudspeakers as a handful of swimmers and water aerobics enthusiasts took their reserved spots in the South County Regional pool.
It was the first day of swimming in Charlotte County public pools since the coronavirus shut down all facilities in March.
"The first day is going pretty good," said the county's aquatic coordinator, Ryan Fleming. "We're getting everybody adjusted to the change. People are being very patient."
After lengthy debate, commissioners agreed last week to allow most county pools to reopen. Many locals argued that surely a chlorinated, outdoor pool would provide sufficient disinfection and safety.
Swimmers and aerobics fans have to reserve a space online either in the class or in a lane on a specific day and a specific time, and only one day in advance. For example, all available lanes at the South County pool were already reserved for June 2, early June 1.
Only four lanes are open in the South County facility to allow one lane open between each swimmer. Only 10 people can attend an aerobics class.
The situation was similar at the Ann and Chuck Dever Recreation Center and pool in Englewood, recreation staff said, with swimming allowed in every other lane by reservation.
The pool at the Charlotte Beach Complex was not expected to open until today. It is not big enough for lap swimming, Fleming said, but is open for aerobics classes.
The county's newest pool for lap swimming will not open until Oct. 1. That is the large lap swimming pool at the newly named Centennial Park north of Murdock Circle. The new recreation center opened there last year and the pool was close to opening when the pandemic hit. Now, as the county contemplates reduced revenue with the economic downturn, officials decided to delay opening until a new fiscal year, said Community Services Director Tommy Scott.
Several residents at the South County pool complained that the reservation system was too difficult to use. Recreation staff, wearing masks and sunglasses, helped several senior citizens register on their smart phones at the pool. The reservation requires creating an online account with the county's recreation system. A link to the reservation is found in a scrolling message at the top of the county's home page — www.charlottecountyfl.gov. That link connects you to the activities page with pools. A click on the pool and activity of your choice will open up more days of reservations.
Scott said staff are working on tips for people to get through the reservation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.