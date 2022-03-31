PUNTA GORDA -- When David Szakalos was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Charlotte County deputies took notice of his mood.
Testifying on Thursday, Deputy Thomas Peacock said that he remembered bringing Szakalos from the courthouse to the jail in on June 3, 2016. The 54-year-old had just pleaded guilty on charges of burglary, assaulting an officer, and battery against an elderly person.
Walking in and out of the courtroom during the proceedings, Peacock also testified that he heard of previous attempts by Szakalos to commit suicide. The deputy then told a co-worker at the jail to "keep an eye" on the inmate, just in case.
Later that day, David Szakalos jumped from a second-story catwalk at his dorm in the Charlotte County Jail. A week later, he was dead.
His widow, Susan Szakalos, first brought a lawsuit claiming wrongful death in 2018. She alleges that Sheriff Bill Prummell and Corizon Correctional Healthcare — the business that provides physical and mental health services in the jail — should have taken better precautions against David's suicidal actions.
Under questioning from Susan Szakalos' attorney Oscar Syger, Peacock testified that he was aware of the risk and made efforts to keep David in check.
His co-worker, Sgt. Sergio Bertuzzi, affirmed that sequence of events.
"I don't remember the exact wording, but he did say to keep an eye on him," said Bertuzzi, who was a corporal correctional officer at the time.
David Szakalos was sent to a Corizon medical employee to be evaluated for suicidal risk. He told that employee and other staff that he was not having suicidal thoughts.
Szakalos was cleared to return to the general population, though he was advised to work on his "coping skills" over the upcoming weekend.
During his questioning, Syger attempted to press both deputies about the jail's policies regarding suicidal inmates.
Earlier in the day, he questioned CCSO Capt. Tabbatha Carter about the exact guidelines the Sheriff's Office provides regarding preventive measures and whether they differ from Corizon's own procedures.
Carter, standing in for Sheriff Bill Prummell, said the Charlotte County Jail works off of state training and suggested procedures from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). Practices may align with Corizon, but are not directly related.
"We do not adopt Corizon's policy," said Carter.
Syger particularly pressed on Corizon's definition of inmates who are "non-acutely suicidal" — either inmates who express suicidal desires without an active plan or threat to do so, or those who do not express suicidal desire but show secondary signs such as self-harm.
In response to Syger's questions, Carter stressed that corrections staff deferred to the medical staff to determine who is at risk.
"If Medical determined they were suicidal, they would be on suicide watch," said Carter.
The proceedings on Thursday had some interruptions. At one point, the jury was asked to leave because Syger attempted to introduce documents in questioning that Carter had not had time to review.
Judge Geoffrey Gentile pointedly told Syger and opposing counsel to determine which exhibits would be brought forward and whether they could agree on those.
"I'm not going to send the jury out every time we have a discussion," said Gentile.
Syger also questioned Masami Kolbenschlag, the licensed mental health counselor who evaluated David during his incarceration.
Kolbenschlag had given David a provisional diagnosis of "major depressive disorder" prior to his suicidal action, though she noted that he also talked about a possible appeal - demonstrating that he was planning for the future constructively.
The trial is expected to continue until next Thursday, with a one-day pause on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.