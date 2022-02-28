PUNTA GORDA — Jury selection is set to take place next month for a civil case concerning the 2016 death of a Charlotte County Jail inmate.
Susan Szakalos’ lawsuit against the Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell begins March 29; the trial is expected to run until April 6.
A panel of 30 potential jurors will be reviewed by both parties, with a backup panel scheduled for later that day “as needed,” according to court documents.
Prummell is one of several defendants named in a lawsuit by Szakalos, which was first filed in 2018 on behalf of her husband, David.
David Franklin Szakalos, 54, of Englewood, was in custody at Charlotte County Jail in 2016 when, according to authorities, he jumped headfirst from a second-story catwalk. He was transported to the hospital and died a week later.
Hours before jumping, David Szakalos had pleaded guilty to three counts of battery-related charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Susan Szakalos alleges in her lawsuit that the sheriff and other entities involved in David Szakalos’ custody were in the position to evaluate his mental state and should have taken better measures to prevent him from harming himself.
Other named defendants include the state Department of Corrections, the Charlotte County Commission, and Corizon Correctional Healthcare.
Court documents also revealed that Szakalos’ attorneys had made two motions to preclude expert testimony from two witnesses for the defense: Dr. Lisa Boesky and Sean Stewart, a former captain with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department of Arizona.
Judge Geoffrey Gentile ruled that Boesky is qualified under Florida law to provide testimony regarding mental health and adult suicide risk in jails, and Stewart is qualified to speak to how Charlotte County Jail stands to prevalent care standards.
However, Gentile did also rule that Stewart could not offer his opinion on the actions of mental health staff at the jail.
The lawsuit had experienced several delays since it was first brought in 2018. Szakalos is seeking $15,000 in damages.
