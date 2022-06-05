PORT CHARLOTTE — Six years after her husband’s death, Susan Szakalos recalled meeting him at a friend’s party in Punta Gorda in 1992.
David and Susan were married in a civil ceremony in Venice the next year; Susan recalled that they went from the marriage ceremony right to the closing for their new home in Englewood East.
“We had a nice house. We went out on David’s boat,” Szakalos said.
David Szakalos worked in a number of waste disposal jobs during that time, while Susan worked in various medical clinics. The pair had a comfortable life, often vacationing across the state.
“We saw The Eagles in Tampa; we saw Stevie Nix in Fort Myers,” Susan Szakalos said.
During this time, however, there were challenges. Susan Szakalos spoke about her husband’s battle with alcoholism — which led to him losing his job with Englewood Waste Management — and the lingering effects of childhood mental trauma.
At one point in their marriage, Szakalos said, she and David’s father had to bring him to a mental health care facility to be temporarily committed under the Baker Act — an action that David himself requested her to do.
That life balance came to end in 2012, when David was arrested on charges of burglary and battery. For the first time in roughly 20 years, the couple were separate from each other.
Around 2013, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office began implementing tele-visiting at the county jail. Susan would enter a small building just outside the jail with a number of screens and phone receivers set up in a row; David would be notified and enter a similar room inside the jail. The only time the pair would see each other in person was when David attended court hearings with Susan in the public gallery.
“Those were the most difficult years of my life,” Szakalos said.
Susan Szakalos stressed her husband took responsibility for what he had done and eventually pleaded guilty to the charges. She said while he was aggrieved to be in jail and away from her, David made every effort to become a model inmate — taking part in classes, attending Biblical studies, even learning to improve his literary and writing skills.
While David was trying his best in jail, Susan was trying her best to get by outside. David had been the primary breadwinner between the couple, and Susan still had expenses to pay waiting for him. She eventually had to sell the home they had bought together and moved in with relatives and friends, bouncing between New Jersey and North Port before settling in Port Charlotte.
The tipping point came on June 3, 2016, when David Szakalos made his formal guilty plea. He had hoped his plea and his behavior in jail would result in a reduced sentence, especially given that he was not a repeat offender.
David Szakalos was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 15 years of post-release probation, then transported back to Charlotte County Jail.
Shortly after his return, David leapt from the second-story walkway of the prison and landed headfirst on the ground. He was taken to a nearby hospital and placed on life support.
Susan visited him in the hospital and heard the doctors tell her that David was not likely to emerge from his coma. She made the decision to discontinue life support; on June 10, David was pronounced dead. He was 54.
“He tried to do everything right,” Susan said. “It broke my heart.”
The struggles continued for Susan after David’s death. In 2018, she pursued a lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office and the jail’s health care provider — Corizon Correctional Healthcare — for negligence; she claimed there were signs that jail staff should have recognized that David may have been at risk.
“All that didn’t appear when he went to jail,” said Szakalos, citing both David’s previous mental health issues and a suicide watch placement when he first arrived at the jail.
The trial in that case was eventually delayed until earlier this year. A jury found that neither entity had displayed negligence in David’s death by suicide. Szakalos and her attorney are appealing the decision.
Despite the loss in the courts, Szakalos said she wants to honor her husband and channel her grief into something positive. She has volunteered with groups like Holly’s Hope, based in North Port, and taken part in support groups for people whose loved ones have died from suicide.
Szakalos hopes to take that healing further by creating a Charlotte County support group for families of people incarcerated in jail and prisons.
For the past several weeks, she has been reaching out to local churches and charity organizations for a hosting space.
Szakalos said she does not view the support group she is building as a place to relive old hurts; rather, it is a chance to connect with others in similar circumstances and brainstorm how best to support each other.
“I’ve got all my other ducks in a row,” Szakalos said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.