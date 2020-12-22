Meet Taffy, a 2-year-old puppy who will be thrilled to find a new home for the holidays. She arrived at the Animal Welfare Shelter in November. She is energetic, adorable and wiggly. Call to schedule an appointment to meet Taffy.
Phoebe is a relaxed, silky black cat who loves to purr. Her first greeting is to stretch her whole body out and turn on her side. Then she likes to have her chin and ears rubbed. What a life. But she doesn't get that often enough at the shelter. She seemed reserved at first, but now she is always purring and playing with her many toys. It's time for her to find her forever family.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
