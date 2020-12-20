Two local Kiwanis clubs are welcoming guests to the annual Christmas Card Lane in Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
The Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club is celebrating its 95th anniversary and has been sponsoring the Christmas Card Lane event for nearly 20 years.
"The first few years the display was at Laishley Park, and it has been at Gilchrist Park for the last ten years," said Ray Anderson of the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club.
The club teams up with another Punta Gorda organization called Kiwanis Afterhours to raise money to give back to the community.
"We provide a Christmas giveaway at East Elementary School every year," Anderson said. "We collect socks and shoes for the kids. We also donate money to different youth clubs — Key Club at Charlotte High School, the Builder's Club at Punta Gorda Middle School and clubs at two different elementary schools. We financially support them in their efforts."
The Kiwanis clubs also sponsor an annual scholarship at Charlotte High School.
The 4x6 foot holiday cards are made with pieces of metal on plywood. Some are professionally done, and others are made by people from local churches and businesses.
There are currently 20 cards at the park, located at 400 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
The display starts at the east end of the roundabout and is visible to persons walking or biking the park and motorists who drive through the circle.
The cost to add a card to the display is $70. All donations go to Kiwanis Club programs for kids in Charlotte County.
"We typically have between 30-35 cards each year, but this year we have lost some of our regulars," Anderson said. "Primarily the smaller businesses — they are struggling this year and most say they will hopefully be able to return next year. We have nonprofits, some commercial businesses and churches on display this year."
The cards were set up on Nov. 28 and will remain on display until Jan 2.
"We are still accepting new setups," Anderson said. "We encourage anyone who wants to be involved to contact us as soon as possible."
For more information or to make a donation, call 941-661-1169.
