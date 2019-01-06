The word staycation is a portmanteau of “stay” and “vacation,” referring to a period when an individual or family explore leisure activities within driving distance of home without over-nighting.
Staycations are ideal opportunities to use the backyard swimming pool, visit local parks and museums, and attend local festivals.
Although the term was coined in the July 18, 1944, Cincinnati Enquirer, according to The Dictionary by Merriam-Webster, staycations became popular in the United States during the 2007-2010 financial crisis.
The term became widespread in 2008 when record high gas prices forced many Americans to economize on their summer travel plans. While current gas prices are at new lows, staycations remain an attractive alternative to the hustle, bustle, and stress of a traditional vacation.
To help you plan a staycation, Florida Gulf Coast University’s Renaissance Academy is offering three day trips this winter and spring. The trips are: St. Petersburg’s “Duncan McClellan Gallery” 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 17; Sarasota County’s “Snook Haven Boat Tour” of the Myakka River 10:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15, and “Tarpon Springs” 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 15.
All three trips depart from and return to FGCU’s Renaissance Academy 117 Herald Court, Suite 211 in Punta Gorda. Each trip includes: motor coach transportation, driver and boat crew gratuities, snacks, and water during the trip. In addition, the “Duncan McClellan Gallery” includes a private docent tour and the “Snook Haven Boat Tour” includes a boat tour of the Myakka River.
The “Duncan McClellan Gallery’s” indoor and outdoor display areas are home to McClellan’s works in glass, the works of 90 other nationally and internationally recognized glass artists, the St. Petersburg Hot Glass Workshop, and the DMG (Demonstrate, Mentor, and Grow) School Project. The collection includes McClellan’s own signature combination of internal graal, a glassblowing technique, and an overlay method that brings the glass imagery to life, articulating the message that inspires his art, and is in demand around the world. In lieu of an admission fee the gallery asks patrons for a donation. After a motor coach ride to a local restaurant, lunch is on your own.
The “Snook Haven Boat Tour” features a tour of the Myakka River Basin, one of Florida’s two “Wild and Scenic Rivers,” aboard a Logan River Tours boat. A Coast Guard Licensed captain, who lives on and is knowledgeable about the river and its wildlife, will guide your tour. You’ll also enjoy, an individually paid for lunch, at the Snook Haven while overlooking the river from the restaurant’s dining room or deck. The Snook Haven features a “Back Woods Smokehouse” menu of ribs, chicken, pulled pork, fresh fish, and shrimp as well as 30 different beers including Florida craft beers and international favorites.
Named for the abundant sportfish found in nearby waters, “Tarpon Springs” is known as the “sponge capital of the world.” Participants will be in Tarpon Springs from about 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. allowing you to wander the town at your leisure. The Greek Village just off the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks has over 100 shops and restaurants offering numerous options for lunch, on your own. There is a downtown district listed on the National Register of Historic Places of brick streets lined with art galleries, antiques stores, and specialty shops set in circa 19th century buildings. There are also an aquarium and a primate sanctuary center to visit.
For more information or to register for the “Duncan McClellan Gallery,” “Snook Haven Boat Tour,” and/or “Tarpon Springs” day trip(s), call 941-505-0130.
Rick Ramos is a program coordinator at FGCU’s downtown Punta Gorda Herald Court Centre Renaissance Academy. He can be reached at rramos@fgcu.edu.
