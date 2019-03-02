A Port Charlotte High School teacher received an outpouring of support, near and far, after she was asked to take down a Black History Month display.
A Tweet posted Wednesday by a PCHS student, showed Alissa Perry, who is a full-time math substitute teacher, fighting back tears as she told students she had to remove the display of Colin Kaepernick from her door before the end of the month.
Hi Jaidyn, I am disappointed in our school district for this. I am making a public statement (below) and I would really like to hear from you and your PCHS classmates about what happened and how we can fix these problems for the future. pic.twitter.com/GtHMrtyCl2— Cara Reynolds (@CaraReynoldsFL) February 28, 2019
The Tweet had 117,000 likes and 45,000 re-tweets, including from Kaepernick.
Charlotte County School Board Member Cara Reynolds said on Twitter she was disappointed with how the situation was handled. A CCPS spokesperson said the school had received more than a dozen complaints about the display.
As an NFL player, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice.
Reynolds apologized to PCHS students and Perry. She said the incident would be reviewed along with CCPS policy soon.
“I believe the entire district including school board members, employees and staff could benefit from cultural competency training. Let’s learn to learn from one another,” Perry told The Sun.
According to Perry, she spoke on the phone with Reynolds Friday, and discussed ideas on moving forward.
Students and teachers have been stopping by Perry’s classroom to offer encouragement and support. Some students came to her looking for advice, unsure how to process what they were feeling.
“I’m happy the kids see now they do have a voice and they matter. The kids have their heads held high and their faith is being slowly restored, but they will never forget the way they felt,” she said.
Perry added the response from people from all over the country has been overwhelming to her.
Here's some of what people on social media were saying:
Tell that teacher her door was amazing and while the school made her take it down 67,000 on Twitter saw it and will continue to share her work well past when #BHM ends. . I hope her students saw it and she can still include Kaepernick in the lesson plan. #Blackhistorymonth— T ♥ (@ms_tlovee) February 28, 2019
The sound of HURT in her voice breaks my heart— 🌈Laney (@laneylovely94) February 28, 2019
Colin K. will never be in a history book. He’s done nothing but kneel during a song.— Karson Fletcher (@KarsonFletcher) February 28, 2019
Jaidyn you & your teacher are amazing y’all are the 🐐 escpecially you because you refused to just deal with it instead you used one of the greatest tools in the world.— KC (@Kcnextdoor) February 28, 2019
What Kaepernick did was WRONG. Disrespecting the flag, our military, and the citizens of the United States is WRONG— Gavin Howell (@gavinhowell94) February 28, 2019
You can just hear how heart broken she is at the end and I hate that a school would make a teacher do this. She is only representing a movement that should empower her colored students and let them know that she cares for them and others.— Decoy Wolff 🔜TFF 2019 (@DecoyWolff) February 28, 2019
Ya’ll can say what you want about PHHS but our Principal & VP would’ve never let AT MOST a handful of students make them disrespect a teacher like that— maya (@maya_scharf) February 28, 2019
Difficult for others to understand us because they are not us. They have + will never go thru what we have + continue to suffer. They are jaded by their own perception of the world, incapable of empathizing w/ any tribulation not their own. Hence, we continue to take a backseat.— Devin Pandy (@DevinPandy) February 28, 2019
Wait until they hear about MLK!— Shelley Bean (@ShelleyToolis) February 28, 2019
The poster and message is a form of teaching— Monica (@sheis_confident) February 28, 2019
Outside of social media, in an email to The Sun, substitute teacher at Lemon Bay High School and Englewood resident, Jean Kathleen Ranallo said: “Black History month is not just for Blacks or for History students. It is to make Americans aware of what people of color have endured over the centuries in the European colonies and into the present in the United States.”
Myrna Charry, Board Member of the Blanchard House Museum echoed Perry’s sentiments that Kaepernick’s protests parallel Dr. King’s protests of the 1960s.
District officials are scheduled to meet with Reverend Louis Anderson from the NAACP of Punta Gorda on Monday.
