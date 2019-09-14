PUNTA GORDA — In the words of Dr. Seuss, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
The Friends of Gilchrist Park Playground in Punta Gorda group is working to reiterate that idea for local kids with a new Little Free Library at the playground at 400 W. Retta Esplanade.
“We thought this would be something for the kids, for the parents (at the playground) to say, ‘Hey, lets read a book,” said Betzy Toro Blaustein, who will oversee the free book-sharing program. “It’s something different for the kids to do while they play ... to let parents take time to sit with their kids and read a short story while at the park.”
How does it work?
It’s as simple as the program’s catch phrase states: “Take 1, Leave 1.”
Books will be available for kids ages 13 and younger.
The new kiosk was set up through Little Free Libraries − an international nonprofit organization that helps organize the worldwide book exchange.
Blaustein will oversee and maintain the kiosk, as well as stocking and reviewing books to make sure they are appropriate.
After review, each book is then stamped.
“I just got my stamp,” Blaustein said. “With the stamp, each book will state Little Free Library and the Friends of GPP name. It also states the ‘Take 1, Leave 1’ policy of the program and that the books are free.
Blaustein hopes that tourism in the area will allow the books to travel the world.
“If someone from Chicago visits Punta Gorda and takes a book, that book could travel all the way back to Chicago,” Blaustein said. “That book will travel miles and miles − all over the country − and somehow, hopefully, get back to Punta Gorda.”
How will it look?
The new little library will be designed to reflect the many houses of the city’s Historic District which neighbors the park, as well as the colors of the playground.
“It’s going to be designed like the historic homes, (the structure), the metal roofs,” Blaustien said. “It will have that historic feel with bright colors like yellows, greens, reds and blues.”
How is the city involved?
Being a public park, the City Council had to approve the project, which they did at their Sept. 4 meeting, but is not involved otherwise.
“There will be no cost to the city,” Blaustein said. “Avant Construction has donated the supplies and will build the kiosk for free.”
Avant, who built the two new bathrooms at the park, also committed to addressing and repairing any damages reported.
Could there be any vandalism?
There have been cases of vandalism to the kiosks in different states, according to Blaustein, but this kiosk should be more secure being inside the playground fence.
“I’m just happy that it’s going to be locked inside the playground over night,” Blaustein said. “Our community is pretty respectful about things here, too.”
Are the county’s libraries involved?
Not officially, but Blaustein did get support from the Friends of the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, a nonprofit organization that supports local library programs and services.
Katie Mazzi, president of the Friends of PGCL, said they jumped at the idea when Blaustein presented it.
“For those of us who love libraries and believe children should be introduced at an early age to books and reading,” Mazzi said, “having this little library at the park where the children play is a great idea.”
When will it be up and running?
Friends of the playground hope to have the kiosk up and running by December.
If you want to make a book donation, go to the Friends of Gilchrist Park Playground Facebook page.
