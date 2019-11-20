Punta Gorda City Council Members Nancy Prafke and John Miller were sworn in during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Prafke ran unopposed at the Nov. 5 election, while Miller was voted in over opponent Shaune Freeland. Prafke was named by the City Council as mayor for the second time. Council Member Lynne Matthews will also return to the vice mayor position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.