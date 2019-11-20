CScouncil112119A

Punta Gorda City Council Members Nancy Prafke and John Miller were sworn in during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Prafke ran unopposed at the Nov. 5 election, while Miller was voted in over opponent Shaune Freeland. Prafke was named by the City Council as mayor for the second time. Council Member Lynne Matthews will also return to the vice mayor position.

