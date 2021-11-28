PORT CHARLOTTE - Two local dogs have recently completed their quarantine after biting incidents.
The pit bull from the Nov. 9 Riverhead Avenue incident was returned to its owner, but is currently under “dangerous animal review,” according to Animal Control Division Manger Brian Jones.
“There’s certain rules and stipulations that the owner has to adhere to,” said Jones in a phone interview with the Daily Sun last week.
Those stipulations include having a muzzle on the dog when outside and making sure it exercises in an enclosed area where it cannot access other people.
The dog did not reside at Riverhead Avenue, Jones noted, and has been kept away from the property as part of the animal’s release.
The victim in that case, a 9-year-old girl, receives bites severe enough for her to be transported to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg via airlift; another victim, the girl’s mother, was transported to a local facility for treatment as well.
Meanwhile, the Catahoula Leopard breed from the Grapefruit Lane incident in October has been given up for adoption by its former owners. The dog remains under the care of the Animal Welfare League, which is conducting a behavioral assessment of the dog to determine its future.
Jones noted that the property had “no trespassing” signs and warnings about a dog on the property. An 8-year-old girl still approached the property, was bitten, and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital afterward.
Both dogs were found to have had previous minor biting incidents, which Jones said is not unheard of. Many people will have a minor incident with a dog but choose not to report it, until they feel more comfortable doing so when a more serious incident occurs.
The Catahoula, for example, bit a friend of the owners during an incident where he was retrieving an item from the property owners, with their permission to be on the property.
Every dog taken into custody by Animal Control is subject to a 10-day quarantine to evaluate the risk it poses. Both dogs served out their quarantine at the Animal Welfare League, which contracts with the county to shelter animals under Animal Control’s jurisdiction.
Jones did note that for minor incidents, Animal Control has been more willing to allow for home quarantines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move has been meant to avoid the chance for disease spread; the shift was accompanied by an increase in home visits to keep tabs on the owners and animals.
“That was a game changer,” said Jones.
There were a total 71 reported dog bites over the past three months, according to statistics from Charlotte County Animal Control. Of those 71 incidents, there were 42 cases where medical care was confirmed to have been provided to the victim.
Jones told The Daily Sun that this represents an expected volume of incidents for Charlotte County over the course of his career with Animal Control.
He also specified that while some cases do not confirm if the victim received medical care, it is also common for people to either refuse treatment for minor wounds or seek out treatment from their own doctor privately.
“We’ll always recommend that they see a doctor or seek medical treatment for an animal bite,” said Jones.
The numbers were provided through a records request from the Daily Sun from Nov. 9, seeking the numbers of dog bites from the previous three months.
Several different incidents were often reported on the same day. Over the three-month period observed, the most number of dog bites reported occurred on Sept. 7; six different incidents were reported, with five of those incidents confirming that medical care was administered.
