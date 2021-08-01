Capt. Bill’s New Look (No, not a haircut)
You can’t make this stuff up.
Small-town Punta Gorda barber launches seafood restaurant behind his shop, because he likes the idea.
“Everybody around here kept asking about fresh seafood,” said Capt. Bill Rogner, the barber. “So I started thinking about offering fresh, quality seafood at a reasonable price.”
And just like that, he did, consulting with his neighbor, Law’s Seafood, and naming the place exactly the way he wanted it known: Capt. Bill’s Hot Delicious Seafood.
Says it all.
This seemingly odd combo of haircuts and hush puppies makes more sense every day, especially now that Amy Law Jones runs the kitchen with help from friend Natousha Ritchie and Natousha’s daughter-in-law Angelika.
The “Law” part of Jones’ name should tell you that she knows the seafood industry — more than 20 years’ worth, in fact.
Her dad, Benny Law (with stepmom Donna Clark), owns the 34-year-old Law’s Seafood, which carries every imaginable kind of fresh-caught (not cooked) seafood and now helps supply the little hot-delicious joint alongside it.
In fact, Jones and her father now co-own that little hot-delicious. And hubby Dean Jones, a commercial fisherman, sometimes pops in to help.
Amy, who’s never owned a restaurant before, still can’t quite believe it.
“In January I thought I was just going to help them out,” she said. “Now, seven months later, I’m a co-owner. Bill Rogner said I’d worked so hard I deserved it. It’s mind blowing. But I tell myself: I’m just cooking for my friends.
“And it has grown. When people land at the airport, they come straight to us!”
“In the beginning, when Amy took over,” Rogner said, “she’d go home and stay up ‘til midnight perfecting recipes. Now the cole slaw, clam chowder and macaroni and cheese are to die for.”
Amy’s shrimp and grits heaps bacon and kielbasa on a mound of cheesy grits, and tops it with six plump shrimp steamed to perfection in Old Bay.
“Best I’ve ever had,” said Rogner, who’s ready to die for that, too.
Portions are generous, and instead of deep-frying, they air-fry the fish — an acquired taste for those of us who love our grease, but tasty, succulent and better for you.
“This whole experience is from God,” Amy added. “Since day one, I haven’t prayed for an abundance of customers or to make more money. I’ve asked God to bless those who walk through the doors.”
Now those who walk through those doors can sit down for lunch, too, thanks to 20 new seats.
It’s a good idea to call ahead. Everything’s made to order, and they have a 5-star Google rating, so there might be a little, worth-it wait.
Capt. Bill’s Hot Delicious Seafood ($$), 941-505-1449, 102 Rio Villa Drive (behind the barber shop at 41 and Rio Villa, between Domino’s and Law’s Seafood), Punta Gorda, is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 8 p.m.
Libee’s — coolest hot spot in town
Lemon Bay grad Scott Libertore (Libee’s, get it?) and his wife, Sarah, kept Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill closed through most of the pandemic, but they never planned to throw in the bar towel.
Scott’s original vision of “a sports bar, but with really good food” persisted. His favorite hangout, in the plaza he’d purchased, wasn’t going anywhere.
Instead of caving to COVID, the Libee’s team spent nearly half of 2020 gutting the place, opening up the ceilings and kitchen, expanding the seating, and installing a state-of-the-art pizza oven.
Chef Jim Baselici — who’s opened upscale restaurants throughout Southwest Florida, including Sarasota — came on board in April 2020.
“I came here to help Scott reopen basically what it was before — a sports bar,” he said, “but now more of a full-service restaurant with patio seating.”
The vibe? Norma Jean meets Al Capone for a cocktail in West Palm. In other words, classic sports bar meets nostalgic speakeasy with soft piped-in techno-jazz.
The new place has a bar that’s twice as big, with overhead TVs, raised-banquette bar seats and an open-pass window where you’ll see Chef Jim buzzing about the kitchen.
Even mid-afternoon, midweek, a convivial crew lines the rails watching golf and enjoying a menu of fresh-not-frozen fare.
There is also a 60-seat dining room and a 30-seat outdoor patio with even more overhead flat screens.
The menu covers every taste — from wings and bar pies to Scott’s grandma’s “Sunday Gravy” (marinara, rigatoni and meatballs), steaks and burgers.
Chef Jim’s creative flair is everywhere, from deconstructed Chicken Pot Pie topped with puff pastry to Reuben Eggrolls with house-corned beef and house-made thousand-island dressing, and Yellowfin Tuna Poke, melding complementary Mexican and Asian cuisines in a fandango of flavor.
“It’s going to be a really snazzy restaurant,” Chef Jim had promised before the Memorial Day weekend reopening. “You’d have to go to the water or Sarasota to find a restaurant with this kind of polish.”
Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill ($-$$, O), 941-208-6330, 1859 Englewood Road (Lemon Bay Plaza), Englewood, is open Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Watch this space for changes
The new incarnation of Placida Road’s Chesapeake House — soon to be rechristened Cool Pickle in Paradise — has already responded to patrons’ first requests.
Blue crabs are still sashaying out of the kitchen. And a happy hour with $1-off house, well and drafts runs from noon to 6 p.m.
Along with plenty of seafood, co-owner Lisa Deslauriers reports that some Italian specialties — including bruschetta, chicken parmesan, her family meatballs and pizza — will join the de rigueur fried pickles on the menu.
Don Deslauriers said, “Follow us to get updates as they happen.”
At the rate they’re going, you’d better check daily.
Cool Pickle in Paradise (former Chesapeake House, $-$$, O), 941-214-5971, 8501 Placida Road (Cape Haze Plaza, by Ace Hardware), is open Monday to Saturday noon to 9 p.m.
