Even though reports of red tide have dwindled, impacts of the karenia brevis organism still linger.
People are still talking about it. A Charlotte County water quality summit last week garnered around 600 attendees.
Talk of red tide was so far-reaching during the summer and fall of 2018, that it became a problem for communities like Punta Gorda where red tide wasn’t even present.
“With all the media (coverage) about red tide, I would venture to say that we received 25 to 30 calls a day (from potential tourists) asking about the impact of red tide in our area,” said Fishermen’s Village General Manager Patti Allen. “Even though we would tell our callers it wasn’t in our (Punta Gorda) area they still believed it was.”
Allen said there was a clear decline in sales throughout the summer in the Fishermen’s Village shops and restaurants, as well as its marina.
“We felt a decline in sales all through the summer with our marina and marina tenants,” Allen said. “As more media was out there about red tide, the more calls and questions we were asked. Unfortunately, the media really doesn’t hone in on where it isn’t.”
An estimated $2.1 million was lost in the months of June through September 2018 in Charlotte County, according to an unofficial study of the local tourism industry conducted in September by the county’s Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
“The biological and economic loss to Charlotte County during this red tide event has been heartbreaking,” said Jennifer Huber, tourism pubic relations manager for the bureau. “We estimate this figure ($2.1 million) is on the low side of loss of business.”
Of the 89 tourism-related businesses that responded, 39 identified themselves in west Charlotte County — Englewood, Placida, Manasota Key, Little Gasparilla Island, Boca Grande, Don Pedro Island and Knight Island — with an estimated loss of $507,000. Some respondents did not provide dollar amounts but rather percentages, which could be attributed to the thought that the estimate is on the low side, according to Huber.
In Punta Gorda, it was estimated that tourism-related businesses lost about $252,000 between June and September, based on 30 respondents.
“Like the overall figure and the figure for Englewood, I am guessing that’s a conservative (amount) and lower than the actual loss of business because some businesses indicated percentages instead of dollar amounts,” Huber said.
Capt. Ralph Allen, of King Fisher Fleets in Punta Gorda, said that while there was some direct impact of the red tide organism for his sightseeing and fishing tour business, it did not match that of the indirect impact — word of mouth.
“We did have some direct impact from red tide,” Capt. Ralph said. “But the indirect impact was far more significant. It seemed people’s concerns outweighed the reality that we didn’t have (red tide) in our little corner of the world ... unfortunately, that wasn’t clear to the public. We had people cancelling trips with us that they had booked months in advance because all they saw were red tide reports from down here.”
Capt. Ralph has lived and boated in Southwest Florida for over 40 years and is considered an expert by his peers and the community when it comes to the area’s waterways. He said Punta Gorda is often free of red tide during the summer months because of the the Myakka and Peace rivers, not only because of the freshwater flow of both rivers, which pushes the flow of water down the Charlotte Harbor bay, but also because they make the water too fresh ... so, not salty enough for red tide to thrive.
“I’m not downplaying red tide,” Ralph said. “It (is and) was a serious event. If you were a boat rental operation in Lemon Bay, you were out of business for a while. If you had a waterfront restaurant in Ft. Myers Beach, people didn’t want to be there. In the same token, we were not impacted by it directly, but the perception that we were ... that was more harmful to our business here than the direct impact of what did effect our trips.”
With the 2019 summer in sight, some local business reps are eyeing ways to avoid the impact of such a misrepresentation again.
“In the future,” Patti said, “when we have a critical issue like this where public perception is that red tide is in Punta Gorda, we need to do a collaborative effort with the (local) chambers of commerce, the city and the businesses to educate the public. We at Fishermen’s Village value the asset of Charlotte Harbor and the economic impact that it has on all our businesses.”
