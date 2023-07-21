More than 35 front office staff, employees and season ticket holders from the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and Vinik Family Foundation teamed up to help build two homes for Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity.

“The Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity new home builds and sponsorships are part of the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and Vinik Family Foundation efforts to assist families in Lee, DeSoto, Hendry and Charlotte counties affected by Hurricane Ian," stated Caitlin O’Halloran, Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation spokesperson. "These projects were a first for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vinik Family foundations.” 


   
