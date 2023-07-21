Front office staff, employees and season ticket holders from the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and the Vinik Family Foundation put the final touches on one wall that will be raised for the new Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity 1st Avenue home being built in South Punta Gorda Heights.
Tyree Boone hands a board to a volunteer from the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and the Vinik Family Foundation to continue the framing for the new Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity 1st Avenue home being built in South Punta Gorda Heights.
It was a family affair for Logan Cohen, Tampa Bay Lightning front office staff, who brought his brother, Troy Cohen, to help with the framing and building of the new Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity home on 1st Avenue in South Punta Gorda Heights.
Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and Vinik Family Foundation volunteers get ready to hoist the completed frame onto the bolts to anchor the walls for the new Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity home on 1st Avenue in South Punta Gorda Heights.
Marjorie Barker, new owner of the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity home, was excited that one of the walls was framed by volunteers from the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and Vinik Family Foundation.
Tampa Bay Lightning engineer Dale Reneau nails the boards to help make the frames for the new Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity home located in South Punta Gorda Heights.
Connie Van Horn and Samantha Bell nail hurricane straps to the frames of the new home for the Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity.
More than 35 front office staff, employees and season ticket holders from the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and Vinik Family Foundation teamed up to help build two homes for Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity.
“The Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity new home builds and sponsorships are part of the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and Vinik Family Foundation efforts to assist families in Lee, DeSoto, Hendry and Charlotte counties affected by Hurricane Ian," stated Caitlin O’Halloran, Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation spokesperson. "These projects were a first for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vinik Family foundations.”
