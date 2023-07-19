Harold Avenue Recreation Park summer camper Zavier Jones throws a strike to Tampa Bay Rays mascot Raymond, as summer camper Antonio Cerniglia prepares to catch any hits. Raymond visited all three Charlotte County recreation parks for summer camp scholarship check presentations.
The Tampa Bay Rays mascot, Raymond, received an abundance of high-fives and hugs from the Harold Avenue Recreation Park summer campers when he made a special appearance for a special summer camp scholarship check presentation.
With summer campers from the Harold Avenue Recreation Park looking on, the Charlotte County Recreation staff of Jill Boyd, Leah Williams and Charlotte Sports Park Director of Operations Dan Moeller present a special check to Tampa Bay Rays mascot, Raymond, for three full summer camp scholarships.
Harold Avenue Recreation Park summer camper Zavier Jones throws a strike to Tampa Bay Rays mascot Raymond, as summer camper Antonio Cerniglia prepares to catch any hits. Raymond visited all three Charlotte County recreation parks for summer camp scholarship check presentations.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Tampa Bay Rays mascot, Raymond, received an abundance of high-fives and hugs from the Harold Avenue Recreation Park summer campers when he made a special appearance for a special summer camp scholarship check presentation.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Recreation’s summer camp front office staff Tina Tuzio and Julie Ryder wait for the Tampa Bay Rays mascot, Raymond, to arrive for a special summer camp scholarship check presentation.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Raymond, the Tampa Bay Rays mascot, joined the Harold Avenue Recreation Park summer campers for a special check presentation providing full summer camp scholarships for three campers.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
With summer campers from the Harold Avenue Recreation Park looking on, the Charlotte County Recreation staff of Jill Boyd, Leah Williams and Charlotte Sports Park Director of Operations Dan Moeller present a special check to Tampa Bay Rays mascot, Raymond, for three full summer camp scholarships.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.