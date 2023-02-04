PUNTA GORDA — Two Florida Keys guides associations and another group successfully lobbied one tarpon fishing tournament organizer to “indefinitely postpone” a series of tarpon tournaments slated for this spring between the Keys and Sarasota that could have impacts to South Florida tarpon populations.
The organizers of the Sport Fishing Championship Tarpon Championship Series planned three inshore televised tarpon tournaments in Islamorada, Punta Gorda and Sarasota in the spring.
The Florida Keys Guides Associations, the Lower Keys Guides Association and the Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association raised concerns about the format of the tournament, and one of the organizers of the tournaments told APG Florida the tournaments are “indefinitely postponed,” because of the objections by the three associations.
The guides associations are hoping the tournaments will be not just postponed but canceled, representatives of the two Keys guides associations said. Representatives of the three groups met with organizers and the guides drafted a letter outlining their objections.
“Our organizations strongly maintain that there is no place for a tarpon tournament designed for television in our communities,” the letter stated. “The concept the TCS was developed without the input of local stakeholders, resource managers and fisheries scientists, the very professionals who understand the complex sensitive nature of the resource best and who have the most invested in its health, balance and sustainability. Instead, SFC conceived the TCS on a for-profit basis to make money from the exploitation of a shared resource and has done without local stakeholder input.”
The associations called on the TCS to “abandon their ill-conceived, unsupported and highly impactful Tarpon Championship Series,” the letter stated.
The tournament was to be filmed and would have had 30, two-person teams “aggressively fishing a dwindling resource,” at what would usually be peak tarpon fishing season for Florida Keys guides, Florida Keys Guides Association Commodore Ted Wilson told APG-Florida.
“The state of the fishery is a huge concern,” Wilson said. “The tarpon fishery in Islamorada was one of the slowest, worst seasons last year we have had. It ended early and wasn’t very strong. Islamorada really suffered in the past year.”
Wilson and Lower Keys Guides Association President Andrew Tipler did not want to see the TCS tournament turn into a tournament held in Boca Grande Pass off Charlotte Harbor. The tournament and large concentrations of fishing in the pass led to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission implementing a series of gear and fishing restrictions for the area.
Sport Fishing Championship CEO Mark Neifeld is familiar with the reputation of the Boca Grande Pass tournament and contended the SFC tournaments were not going to be like that one, he said. Boca Grande Pass would have been “off limits” in the tournament held in Punta Gorda, he said. He agreed to postpone the tournaments.
“There is no rush to do this,” Neifeld said. “Let’s get it right before we do an SFC tournament.”
The tournament would have been a “balance between conservation and competition” with “industry leading” practices “teaching people how to handle fish,” Neifeld said.
