PUNTA GORDA — Flags are more than just pieces of fabric.
The American Flag − and the service flags that fly alongside it − are representations of the United States and those who serve and die to defend it.
Recently, the service flags at Veterans Park, outside Laishley Park in Punta Gorda have become worn and tattered and local veterans made sure the city knew that something needed to be done.
"It was disgraceful and unacceptable to see the Army Flag that way," said Hank Reposa, a Vietnam veteran and Punta Gorda resident who helps clean the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida regularly.
"I discovered that the flag was tattered," Reposa said. "It was unacceptable. We feel (as veterans) that we have to keep the park and the wall up to a higher standard. This is a gem of Punta Gorda and it's a tourist destination.
"We are becoming a destination for veterans now and people are coming to visit the wall and it is our civic duty to keep our ground sacred. We can’t let it degenerate into that mess again."
Reposa contacted the city of Punta Gorda and Council Member Jaha Cummings took it upon himself to react.
The Army flag has since been pulled down and is in the process of being replaced.
"I received a call from a community member about the condition of the flags on Sunday," Cummings said. "I am supposed to hear back from one of the veteran's groups to obtain the replacement flags. From this point forward, if the city can be given a supply of flags to have on hand, we can replace them as needed."
Upkeeping the flags is just as important as maintaining the integrity of the park for the city not only out of respect for those veterans who live here but also for those who visit the area.
"We have made it known to the state and the federal government that Punta Gorda is a welcome home for veterans," Cummings said. "In fact, I have spoken to Visit Florida about Punta Gorda and Charlotte County being considered as a destination for veteran tourism.
"It is very important that we take whatever steps necessary to ensure that our veterans, the American flag, and the flags representing our service branches, POWs and veteran's organizations are honored."
City representatives said replacement of the flag was already in the works.
Going forward, should any of the flags be in disrepair, the city will oversee their replacement, according to city spokesperson Melissa Reichert.
"City staff requested new flags from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and offered to change out the flags as necessary if the VFW would like to provide a few extras to be kept on hand," Reichert said. "(As long as) we are provided with the military branch flags, city staff will put them up."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.