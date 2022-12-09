TALLAHASSEE — Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week.

A draft of the bill would allow property-tax refunds based on the number of days — starting at 30 — that structures were uninhabitable after the Category 4 Ian, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties, followed by Category 1 Nicole, which made landfall Nov. 10 near Vero Beach.


