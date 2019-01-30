Ten years ago, Punta Gorda residents and officials asked for a pedestrian and bike path on Taylor Road to help employees at Walmart and other low-paying retail jobs on Jones Loop Road.
Today, $700,000 later, the project is still on the books, with a public hearing likely in February 2020. Construction, however, is many years away, and dependent on the county keeping the project a high priority, Florida Department of Transportation project manager Patrick Bateman told the Sun^p.
FDOT staff recently outlined a planning study underway to several advisory committees for the county’s Metropolitan Planning Organization. The state began in November to study a 3.6 mile section of Taylor Road, from U.S. 41 to Airport Road. The road has no shoulder and instead, drops directly into deep drainage ditches along the side. Planners are looking for impact to wetlands, endangered species and conflicts with the railroad crossings, Bateman said. They are evaluating the need for bridges over Alligator Creek in two places. And they are assuming that Taylor Road will be widened at some point in the future.
Several members of the MPO’s Citizen Advisory Committee questioned whether there was a need for such a bike path, given limited bike travel and limited residential development on the road today.
“From what I understand, there’s not a lot of people out there,” said Citizen Advisory Committee member Edward Zubal.
Another committee member, Michael Haymans, disagreed, saying he sees bikers on the road every day.
“They take their lives in their hands every day, and we have to do something about that,” Haymans said.
Punta Gorda Chief Planner Mitchell Austin said the area includes empty fields now, but the city anticipates development there.
“The long-term use of that corridor we believe will be pretty enormous,” he said.
Bateman said the project was chosen originally because it would connect low income neighborhoods of Punta Gorda with the developing commercial areas on Jones Loop Road.
Before a path is built, MPO Director Gary Harrell said, you may not see much use by bikes and walkers.
“You’re not going to see people there that have a choice,” he said.
An engineering design for the northern half of the project is scheduled for 2023 for an estimated $665,000.
FDOT will be done with its $700,000 planning study this fall, but will wait for seasonal residents to return for a public hearing in the winter of 2020, Bateman said. Whether the project proceeds to the next stage depends on whether the county continues to give it a high priority, he said.
The project would be funded with federal transportation funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.