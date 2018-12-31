Teacher and her dog walk the walk together

Rudy snoozed under the chair, not giving a blink that the conversation being held above him was about what he is doing right now for the students at Charlotte High School and what he will someday do for a visually impaired person.
Nor did he bother to even open one eye that his trainer, Lucinda Rempala, is an innovative guidance counselor and advocate for needy students at the school. She is also a self-described BoogieMen groupie dedicated to providing applause for the rock band founded by her father, Mike Riley, who is also the spokesman for Charlotte County schools.
Rudy, a 7-month-old Lab, was content to nap while Rempala talked about how she came to be his trainer, what he was learning, and why he was not only learning to be a guide dog, but he was delivering lessons to the kids he walked past in the hallways.
For three months now, Rempala has been tutoring Rudy, teaching things like not to offer his paw and not to give puppy kisses. Perhaps most important, he’s learning not to be distracted from the task at hand, something the kids at school unwittingly attempt by calling or whistling to him when they see him. The blind person on the other end of his harness can’t afford to have Rudy suddenly go off on a tangent.
The Guide Dog Foundation provided Rempala with Rudy — he’s her second guide dog — and pays all expenses. She provides basic training, from potty to proper manners — sit, stay, lay. Rudy will be with her for 12 to 14 months. He’ll go on to more sophisticated training — how to open a door — then he’ll be placed with a visually impaired person. She will get another dog. Her first dog is working in Charlotte County.
Rempala is the only girl in Charlotte County who gets to take her dog to school every day.
“Being in the school system allows him to hear things like a girl’s high-pitched ‘awwwww’ and boys whistling and get used to that,” she said. “He gets immune to it. He’s learning his behavior by being in a crowded environment. You can’t get any more crowded than 2,000 kids.”
All the noise is just another day at the office for Rudy.
What the kids get in return is “something positive. It might be something as simple as a kid noticing him and feeling better for it. Just his physical presence, a kid petting him when they’re upset. It’s not what he’s here for, but it’s definitely a two-way street.”
Rempala got involved in training guide dogs about three years ago through the school’s teacher of the visually impaired, Bethani Shilladay.
“She would bring in a puppy from time to time,” Rempala recalled. “She would just say she was training it. One day, I was having a really rough day. Her dog came up and put his paws on my shoulders. He came up and gave me a hug.
“It just made my day.”
Rempala asked how she could get involved in training service dogs. She was told she would have to give up one Saturday a month to attend formal training with the dog and take the dog everywhere she went. She grabbed a leash, then spent a year getting approval to bring her dogs to school.
Rempala, 48, is originally from the Cincinnati area, but she grew up in Charlotte County public schools. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of South Florida and her master’s from Argosy University. She has a daughter, Victoria, 27, who works with dolphins at Sea World.
Rempala was a pretty good gymnast when she was young, especially on the uneven bars.
The story she loves to tell was that her dad was a judge one year.
“I didn’t get first place,” she laughed, “because my dad was a judge. I tell him he ruined my gymnastics career.”
That kind of humor is Mike Riley’s signature, and he returns Lucinda’s obvious affection with an anecdote of his own.
“When Lucinda was a little girl, my mother’s nickname for her was ‘Lil Miss Bossy,’” Mike chuckled. “She has lived up to that reputation. I have to tell her time and time again, ‘You’re my daughter not my mother.’
“She is one tough cookie, and (wife) Juli and I love her with all of our hearts.”
This is Lucinda’s fifth year at Charlotte High, where she is guidance counselor to the junior class — about 500 kids. Her work goes beyond guiding dogs and pointing kids in the right direction. She started a food pantry for the school’s kids in need. She does fundraisers at the beginning and end of the year for students in need of school supplies.
In early December, she was busy raising money for needy kids to have presents under their trees at Christmas.
“I’m an advocate for kids,” she said. “Anything that stops you from being the best you can be, tell me and I’ll help.
“It’s like with him,” she said, pointing to the dog sleeping under her chair. “It took me a year to get it approved through the system. People had never done that.”
That was no reason to let it lie.
Just then, she woke Rudy. It was time for them to go back to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.