White Claw hard seltzer was big in 2019.

PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte High School teacher was suspended this week after a photo circulated online of an alcoholic beverage can in his classroom.

The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while the school district conducts an investigation, according to Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley.


   
