A teacher’s aide at the Baker Center in Punta Gorda was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing two 4-year-old children.
According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, a driver delivering bakery items to the school saw Anthony Del Priore, 63, being abusive toward two children. The delivery driver notified school staff, who contacted the police department and the Florida Department of Children and Families. Del Priore was immediately separated from the students and relieved of his ID card and key fob, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police conducted an investigation, watching security footage from the cafeteria. The video showed Del Priore forcefully kicking a chair as one student attempted to sit down, causing the student’s head to strike the table. He then forcefully walked the student across the cafeteria by the arm.
He struck another student twice in the head, grabbed the student by the mouth, and pulled his head backward.
Neither student suffered serious physical injuries, according to PGPD. Del Priore, who lives on the 7400 block of Spinnaker Blvd., Englewood, told police he “does not consider what he did kicking” and said by grabbing the child’s face he was trying to get their attention. He was placed under arrest and transferred to the Charlotte County Jail.
Charlotte County Public Schools Spokesperson Mike Riley said school employees were shocked by the arrest.
“They don’t know what happened,” he said. “Something must have snapped or something. When he was a sub, he was great. That was why they hired him. He was great with the kids.”
Del Priore had been a substitute teacher at the school for about a year and a half before being hired as teacher’s aide in February.
Riley said the students’ parents were notified immediately, and they sat down with law enforcement and the school district’s investigator to hear what happened. Parents of the other students in the class would be receiving a letter explaining the incident on Friday, he said.
“Everybody at the school acted in good faith on behalf of the children,” he said. “He will not be back in one of our schools whatsoever. It’s really unacceptable.”
In all his years with the district, Riley said he has never been called to the Baker Center for any kind of violence. He wanted to assure parents the incident is not representative of the school or the district as a whole.
“It’s sad for the folks that work here, because it puts a little stain on the school,” he said. “It’s a little tarnish mark, but like I said, we have 2,400 employees. One person’s bad actions do not represent the love and kindness that goes on in our schools from the teachers and paraprofessionals.”
Del Priore was arrested on two felony counts of willfully abusing a child without causing great bodily harm.
He was released Friday from Charlotte County Jail on $20,000 bond.
